Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to serve on U.S. Climate Alliance Executive Committee

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 5, 2023

Contact: Maddy Hayden

Office of the Governor

maddy.hayden1@state.nm.us

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has been selected to serve on the executive committee of the U.S. Climate Alliance.

This appointment puts Gov. Lujan Grisham and the State of New Mexico at the forefront of the global movement to combat climate change. It also recognizes the innovative steps that the governor’s administration has taken to address climate change and protect the environment.

“I am honored to have my peers elect me to this important position with the U.S. Climate Alliance,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “New Mexico is undoubtedly recognized as a global leader in developing policies to mitigate climate change, and I look forward to working with my counterparts in 24 other states to continue bolstering the nation’s strategies to address the ongoing climate crisis.”

“Gov. Lujan Grisham is the driving force behind significant and sustained climate action in New Mexico and helping move America toward a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous future.” said U.S. Climate Alliance Executive Director Casey Katims. “We’re thrilled she’s joining our leadership ranks and can’t wait to write our next chapter together.”

The governor’s climate leadership includes:

Issuing an executive order (E.O. 2019-003) setting statewide greenhouse gas reduction targets and establishing a Climate Change Task Force that is working to ensure all New Mexico state agencies incorporate climate mitigation and adaptation practices into their policies and operations.

Championing the Energy Transition Act, which puts New Mexico on track to have 80 percent of its electricity generated from renewable sources by 2040 and 100 percent zero-carbon by 2050.

Enacting and enforcing groundbreaking rules for curbing the release of methane and ozone precursors by the state’s booming oil and gas sector, which are serving as a national model.

The U.S. Climate Alliance, founded in 2017, is a bipartisan coalition of 25 governors representing approximately 60 percent of the U.S. economy and 55 percent of the U.S. population. Alliance members elected the new leadership team at the group’s semiannual spring meeting in Washington, DC earlier this week.

The newly elected executive committee includes co-chairs Maine Governor Janet Mills and Washington Governor Jay Inslee. Governor Gavin Newsom of California is also on the executive committee.

Gov. Lujan Grisham is a co-chair elect along with New York Governor Kathy Hochul. The committee is charged with overseeing the Alliance’s strategic direction.

Executive committee members will serve in their roles until the Alliance’s semiannual meeting next spring, at which time Govs. Lujan Grisham and Hochul will become co-chairs.

###