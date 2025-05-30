Governor expands Dolly Parton Imagination Library statewide 

SANTA FE – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham today signed an executive order to expand the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program, ensuring every New Mexico child from birth to age five has access to free monthly books delivered to their home.

The signing ceremony included Lt. Governor Howie Morales, Early Childhood Education and Care Department Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky, and local program leaders who have championed literacy efforts across the state.

“Today, we’re unlocking the potential of our youngest minds and transforming the future of New Mexico one book at a time,” said Governor Lujan Grisham. “Every New Mexican child deserves the chance to grow up with books in their home and stories in their hands. Imagination Library proves what’s possible when we invest in our children’s futures.”

With an additional $1 million in funding for FY26, the program will be able to serve 30,000 more children in every zip code across New Mexico, offering each up to 60 free, high-quality books by the time they turn five. To date, nearly 2 million books have been mailed to families statewide. This investment builds on a grassroots effort that began in 2010 in Grant County, where the program first reached just eight children.

The Imagination Library program addresses a critical need in New Mexico. Research shows that in homes receiving Imagination Library books, daily reading with children nearly doubled from 17% to 33%.

New Mexico joins 20 other states offering Imagination Library programs statewide, following Tennessee’s pioneering 2004 effort.

Download Dolly Parton’s video celebrating New Mexico at the following link: https://we.tl/t-vGJYIjiC7C