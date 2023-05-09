Kleinschmidt Releases Second Annual Ear to the River Hydropower Industry Report
Kleinschmidt Associates releases "Ear to the River" Survey that reveals key insights into the North American Hydroelectric Industry
the hydro industry is not static but is growing and dynamic and will need to continue to attract talent in many areas,”PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ontario Waterpower Association, the Hydropower Foundation, and Kleinschmidt Associates are excited to announce the findings of the second annual "Ear to the River" survey. Launched in 2021, this collaborative effort aims to uncover insights into the North American hydroelectric industry that go beyond publicly available information.
— Tim Oakes, Business Sector Leader, Power, and Energy, with Kleinschmidt
The Ear to the River report provides an in-depth analysis of the strategies and perspectives of industry peers, offering a unique opportunity for hydroelectric asset owners to benchmark their performance and explore new avenues for growth. This wealth of information is also invaluable to vendors and suppliers looking to identify emerging opportunities in the rapidly evolving clean energy sector.
“The Ontario Waterpower Association (OWA) was pleased to once again partner with Kleinschmidt Associates and the Hydropower Foundation for the second annual Ear to the River survey,” says Janelle Bates, Director of Communications and Member Relations with the Ontario Waterpower Association, “This annual analysis of the waterpower industry allows asset owners from across North America to provide their perspectives on the current state and future of the waterpower industry. Additionally, the information collected provides our Association with valuable data and insights that can be used to support our advocacy efforts to ensure that waterpower is part of Ontario’s clean energy future.”
“The impacts of retirement and concerns about finding people have been an issue looming over the hydro industry for many years, but it is more heightened than ever before since the hydro industry is not static but is growing and dynamic and will need to continue to attract talent in many areas,” says Tim Oakes, Business Sector Leader, Power, and Energy, with Kleinschmidt.
As the team prepares for the 2023 edition, they are eager to hear thoughts, questions, and ideas from industry peers on increasing participation and engagement in future surveys. The "Ear to the River" survey team remains committed to collaborating with industry partners to ensure the survey continues to be a valuable resource for the hydropower community.
The report is now available for download free of charge by visiting:
Ear to the River 2022 Survey
About Kleinschmidt
Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.
For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.
About the Hydropower Foundation
The Hydropower Foundation is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to building a stronger future for the waterpower community. The Foundation actively engages and serves this clean energy source by supporting work in education, research, and workforce development. Its mission is to increase the waterpower community’s opportunity to contribute to society and the environment. Additionally, the Hydropower Foundation has the vision to be a recognized and credible leader in promoting research, education, and dialogue among and within the broad waterpower community, empowering waterpower to overcome its challenges and strengthen its contribution to a clean energy future. Areas of focus include environmental conservation; water management; workforce development, including diversity, equity, and justice; research; operational optimization; and technological advancement. For more information, check our website at www.hydrofoundation.org.
About Ontario Waterpower Association
The Ontario Waterpower Association (OWA) is a not-for-profit, member-based organization promoting the sustainable development of waterpower resources in Ontario. Since 2001 the OWA has been representing the common and collective interests of the waterpower industry and advancing waterpower in Ontario. The Association is the voice for over 150 member companies and is committed to sustaining and enhancing Ontario’s existing waterpower assets and to providing new opportunities for waterpower development and industry growth across the province.
