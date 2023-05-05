AUVSI and FAA to Co-Host 2023 Drone Symposium and Advanced Air Mobility Summit

AAM Summit

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that they will co-host the 8th Annual FAA Drone Symposium and the first-ever Advanced Air Mobility Summit this summer.

The two events will bring together representatives from the FAA, other government agencies, international aviation experts, industry leaders and academia. The presenters and panelists will discuss the latest information and advancements related to the diverse uses of drones and the safe integration of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) aircraft, like air taxis, into the National Airspace System.

This year’s Drone Symposium theme is “Time to Accelerate.” Sessions and workshops will focus on how the FAA continues to safely integrate drones while creating a regulatory framework to accelerate advanced operations such as beyond visual line of sight and UAS Traffic Management (UTM).

The first-ever FAA AAM Summit theme is “Leveraging the Skies.” Sessions and workshops will focus on how air taxis and electric vertical take-off, and landing (eVTOL) aircraft will change the future of aviation. FAA panelists and speakers will highlight the FAA’s ongoing work to enable safe, efficient and secure operations that meet the high safety standards the public expects and deserves.

DETAILS

What: FAA Drone Symposium and AAM Summit

WHEN: Aug. 1-3

WHERE: Baltimore Convention Center, Baltimore, Maryland

AGENDA AND REGISTER: Drone Symposium here and AAM Summit here

###

