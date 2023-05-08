Uniguest expands Senior Living engagement offering with acquisition of Eversound
Uniguest has announced the acquisition of Eversound, a technology and content provider specializing in creating engagement for senior living communities.
We have worked with Uniguest through its Touchtown solution and have seen first-hand that they share our vision of delivering a more engaging senior living experience”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Uniguest, a global leader in digital engagement technology to multiple end markets, has announced the acquisition of Eversound, a technology and content provider specializing in creating engagement for senior living communities to improve quality of life for residents.
Founded in 2015 out of Cornell University’s eLab business accelerator, Boston, MA-based Eversound now helps tens of thousands of older adults in over 1,000 communities live more socially connected lives. Eversound technology is known to reduce social isolation, slow cognitive decline, and break-down barriers common in a senior living environment.
Eversound’s membership program provides advanced wireless headphones to increase accessibility for residents of varying levels of hearing loss, and access to a curated library of interactive content programs designed for seniors. The wireless headphone technology connects to the community’s Audio Visual (AV) system and enables residents to experience immersive programming on a day-to-day basis throughout the community.
Uniguest Chief Executive Officer Matt Goche is looking forward to welcoming Eversound’s team and customers into the Uniguest family, “The senior living industry has unique technology and digital engagement needs. We work to meet those needs through our Touchtown and Sagely products, and we view the Eversound addition as the next evolution of providing the best tech to keep the senior community active and engaged.”
Jake Reisch, Chief Executive Officer, and co-founder at Eversound, added, “We have worked with Uniguest through its Touchtown solution and have seen first-hand that they share our vision of delivering a more engaging senior living experience. In addition to supporting the continued development of our products, Uniguest will provide enhanced services allowing us to impact even more residents than we do today. We are thrilled to be joining the Uniguest team.”
Uniguest is a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital and adding Eversound to the Uniguest organization marks its second acquisition of 2023, following on from Bunch Enterprise earlier this month; MediaStar Systems, Otrum AS, and the hospitality division of CPI Global in 2022; plus, JANUS Displays, Sagely, UCView, Volara, and Planet eStream in 2021.
