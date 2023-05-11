Announcing the honorees of the 2023 Phoenix Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2023 Phoenix Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Phoenix’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Phoenix Titan 100 and their companies employ over 43,000 individuals and generate upwards of $11 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on August 24th, 2023, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Phoenix. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Phoenix business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year’s Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Phoenix’s business landscape. Representing technology, healthcare, construction/real estate, banking/finance, professional services, hospitality, human resources, and non-profit organizations among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on August 24th, 2023, will be held at Desert Diamond Arena. This entertainment arena located in Glendale, Arizona anchors the 223-acre Westgate Entertainment District. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening, unlike anything that exists in the Phoenix business community.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Phoenix community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Arizona and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Ryan Lindsay, Partner at Wipfli.

Naser Alatrash

Mesquite Fresh Street Mex

Matt Altman

Sportiqe

Wendy Armendariz

Neighborhood Outreach Access to Health

Marshall Atkinson

Atkinson Consulting & Shirt Lab

E. John Banquil, Jr.

Ling & Louie's Restaurants

AriAnne Berberian

ITC Manufacturing

Mike Bianco

AvAir

Steve Biljan

evolvedMD

Trent Blain

Arizona Advanced Surgery, LLC

Teniqua Broughton

VerveSimone Consulting

Jesse Burrell

BatchService

Casey Cartier

Jokake Construction

Michelle Cirocco

Televerde & Televerde Foundation

Richard Coleman

Axon

Pedro Cons

Adelante Healthcare

Kim Despres

Circle the City

Allison DeVane

Teaspressa

Kathleen Duffy

Duffy Group

Sharise Erby

Phenomenal Woman Empowerment Network

Joshua Farley

Redline Electric & Solar

TyeNesha Fields

Jacinths Homeless Foundation

Tara Franks

Translational Drug Development (TD2)

Marc Garcia

Visit Mesa

Dan Gerelick

Bluum

David Gerovac

Canyon Building and Design

Angela Gillespie

MDSkin Lounge | MDSkin Bar

Bill Goodwin

MeMD, A Walmart Health Company

Tom Grote

Banner | Aetna

Derrick Hall

The Arizona Diamondbacks

Derek Harris

HARRI5 Manufactured Housing and Commercial Brokerage

Angela Harrolle

The 100 Club of Arizona

Tracey Haslam

Full Circle Electronics

Jamie Heckerman

Special Olympics Arizona

John Herr

Arcoro

Justin Hodge

Muscular Moving Men & Storage

Susan Hwang

BEST Dispensary

LaVon Jackson Maccanico

Right Way Automotive dba Meineke Car Care Center

David Jemmett

Cerberus Sentinel

Jordan Jobe

NextGen Advisors

Andrew Kaufman

Worldwide Jet Charter, Inc.

Bill Keever

JLT Mobile Computers Inc.

Lance Keller

Lifestyle Homes

Stephanie Kinsey

Total Networks

Vince Kozar

Phoenix Mercury

Sarah Krahenbuhl

Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury & Phoenix Suns Charities

Justin Krueger

Icon National

Brad Leavitt

AFT Construction

Christian Leon

Happy Kids Pediatrics and Feliz Care Centers

Kurt Mangum II

CoupleyFit

Dr. Milton Mattox

Castle Shield Holdings, LLC

Simer Mayo

Valor Global

Dr. Jeff McGee

Cross-Cultural Dynamics

Jeff Meshey

Desert Financial Credit Union

Cyntoni Miller

Black On The Job

Raul Molina

Brightroot Inc., parent company of Mint Cannabis

Audrey Monell

Forrest Anderson Plumbing and Air Conditioning

Dr. Will Moreland

Moreland Training & Associates

Sean Moshir

CellTrust Corporation

James Murphy

Willmeng Construction

Dr. Tiffany Nelson

Innovation Care Partners and Desert Ridge Family Physicians

Mike Noble

Noble Predictive Insights

David O'Brien

Quantum5, LLC

Vahan Oganesyan

Billet Health

Angela Olea

Assisted Living Locators

Ben Ostro

Chateau Luxe Event Venue

Chris Palmer

Renren US

Shawn Pearson

Zion Institute

Shelby Pedersen

ICAN: Positive Programs for Youth

Martha Picciao-Mazor

Whiz Kidz Preschools

Mark Plitzuweit

Edkey Inc.

Michael Popovich

STChealth LLC

Monique Porras

The Kempington Group

Amish Purohit

Arkos Health

Sergio Radovcic

DYPER

Venu Raghavan

Encora

Douglas Reader

Arizona Nutritional Supplements

Tom Riggs

MindWire

Jody Sarchett

Lovitt & Touché, A Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company

Paul Sarzoza

Verde Clean, LLC

Marty Sawyers

Full Strength Network

Elizabeth “Beth” Scarano

LaunchPM

Terra Schaad

Hunkapi Programs

Steve Schwab

Casago

Kevin Sellers

Ping Identity

Elizabeth Shabaker, CFP, CDC

Versant Capital Management, Inc.

Eivan Shahara

Brightroot Inc., parent company of Mint Cannabis

Shane Snyder

Cannon & Wendt

Eric Sperling

STN

Michael Stafford

LGE Design Build

Monty Staggs

SFE LLC

Nick Suwyn

Promineo Tech

Torrie Taj

Child Crisis Arizona

Lorraine Tallman

Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels

Thiru Thangarathinam

MST Solutions

Nicolee Thompson

Mitchell Swaback Charities, Inc. & Harvest Compassion Center

Tim Tobin

Entrepix, Inc. & Planatome, LLC

Fred Wagenhals

AMMO, Inc.

Matt Walsh

Blue Signal

Tanya Wilson

Priority Pumping & Ladies Kickin' Ass

Derek Wright

Suntec Concrete

The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top 100 CEO's and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation.