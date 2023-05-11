The 2023 Phoenix Titan 100
Announcing the honorees of the 2023 Phoenix Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2023 Phoenix Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Phoenix’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Phoenix Titan 100 and their companies employ over 43,000 individuals and generate upwards of $11 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on August 24th, 2023, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Phoenix. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Phoenix business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
This year’s Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Phoenix’s business landscape. Representing technology, healthcare, construction/real estate, banking/finance, professional services, hospitality, human resources, and non-profit organizations among others.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on August 24th, 2023, will be held at Desert Diamond Arena. This entertainment arena located in Glendale, Arizona anchors the 223-acre Westgate Entertainment District. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening, unlike anything that exists in the Phoenix business community.
“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Phoenix community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Arizona and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Ryan Lindsay, Partner at Wipfli.
Naser Alatrash
Mesquite Fresh Street Mex
Matt Altman
Sportiqe
Wendy Armendariz
Neighborhood Outreach Access to Health
Marshall Atkinson
Atkinson Consulting & Shirt Lab
E. John Banquil, Jr.
Ling & Louie's Restaurants
AriAnne Berberian
ITC Manufacturing
Mike Bianco
AvAir
Steve Biljan
evolvedMD
Trent Blain
Arizona Advanced Surgery, LLC
Teniqua Broughton
VerveSimone Consulting
Jesse Burrell
BatchService
Casey Cartier
Jokake Construction
Michelle Cirocco
Televerde & Televerde Foundation
Richard Coleman
Axon
Pedro Cons
Adelante Healthcare
Kim Despres
Circle the City
Allison DeVane
Teaspressa
Kathleen Duffy
Duffy Group
Sharise Erby
Phenomenal Woman Empowerment Network
Joshua Farley
Redline Electric & Solar
TyeNesha Fields
Jacinths Homeless Foundation
Tara Franks
Translational Drug Development (TD2)
Marc Garcia
Visit Mesa
Dan Gerelick
Bluum
David Gerovac
Canyon Building and Design
Angela Gillespie
MDSkin Lounge | MDSkin Bar
Bill Goodwin
MeMD, A Walmart Health Company
Tom Grote
Banner | Aetna
Derrick Hall
The Arizona Diamondbacks
Derek Harris
HARRI5 Manufactured Housing and Commercial Brokerage
Angela Harrolle
The 100 Club of Arizona
Tracey Haslam
Full Circle Electronics
Jamie Heckerman
Special Olympics Arizona
John Herr
Arcoro
Justin Hodge
Muscular Moving Men & Storage
Susan Hwang
BEST Dispensary
LaVon Jackson Maccanico
Right Way Automotive dba Meineke Car Care Center
David Jemmett
Cerberus Sentinel
Jordan Jobe
NextGen Advisors
Andrew Kaufman
Worldwide Jet Charter, Inc.
Bill Keever
JLT Mobile Computers Inc.
Lance Keller
Lifestyle Homes
Stephanie Kinsey
Total Networks
Vince Kozar
Phoenix Mercury
Sarah Krahenbuhl
Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury & Phoenix Suns Charities
Justin Krueger
Icon National
Brad Leavitt
AFT Construction
Christian Leon
Happy Kids Pediatrics and Feliz Care Centers
Kurt Mangum II
CoupleyFit
Dr. Milton Mattox
Castle Shield Holdings, LLC
Simer Mayo
Valor Global
Dr. Jeff McGee
Cross-Cultural Dynamics
Jeff Meshey
Desert Financial Credit Union
Cyntoni Miller
Black On The Job
Raul Molina
Brightroot Inc., parent company of Mint Cannabis
Audrey Monell
Forrest Anderson Plumbing and Air Conditioning
Dr. Will Moreland
Moreland Training & Associates
Sean Moshir
CellTrust Corporation
James Murphy
Willmeng Construction
Dr. Tiffany Nelson
Innovation Care Partners and Desert Ridge Family Physicians
Mike Noble
Noble Predictive Insights
David O'Brien
Quantum5, LLC
Vahan Oganesyan
Billet Health
Angela Olea
Assisted Living Locators
Ben Ostro
Chateau Luxe Event Venue
Chris Palmer
Renren US
Shawn Pearson
Zion Institute
Shelby Pedersen
ICAN: Positive Programs for Youth
Martha Picciao-Mazor
Whiz Kidz Preschools
Mark Plitzuweit
Edkey Inc.
Michael Popovich
STChealth LLC
Monique Porras
The Kempington Group
Amish Purohit
Arkos Health
Sergio Radovcic
DYPER
Venu Raghavan
Encora
Douglas Reader
Arizona Nutritional Supplements
Tom Riggs
MindWire
Jody Sarchett
Lovitt & Touché, A Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company
Paul Sarzoza
Verde Clean, LLC
Marty Sawyers
Full Strength Network
Elizabeth “Beth” Scarano
LaunchPM
Terra Schaad
Hunkapi Programs
Steve Schwab
Casago
Kevin Sellers
Ping Identity
Elizabeth Shabaker, CFP, CDC
Versant Capital Management, Inc.
Eivan Shahara
Brightroot Inc., parent company of Mint Cannabis
Shane Snyder
Cannon & Wendt
Eric Sperling
STN
Michael Stafford
LGE Design Build
Monty Staggs
SFE LLC
Nick Suwyn
Promineo Tech
Torrie Taj
Child Crisis Arizona
Lorraine Tallman
Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels
Thiru Thangarathinam
MST Solutions
Nicolee Thompson
Mitchell Swaback Charities, Inc. & Harvest Compassion Center
Tim Tobin
Entrepix, Inc. & Planatome, LLC
Fred Wagenhals
AMMO, Inc.
Matt Walsh
Blue Signal
Tanya Wilson
Priority Pumping & Ladies Kickin' Ass
Derek Wright
Suntec Concrete
The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top 100 CEO's and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation.
