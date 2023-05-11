Submit Release
The 2023 Phoenix Titan 100

Announcing the honorees of the 2023 Phoenix Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry

Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation.”
— Jaime Zawmon - Founder & President of Titan CEO

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2023 Phoenix Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Phoenix’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Phoenix Titan 100 and their companies employ over 43,000 individuals and generate upwards of $11 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on August 24th, 2023, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Phoenix. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Phoenix business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year’s Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Phoenix’s business landscape. Representing technology, healthcare, construction/real estate, banking/finance, professional services, hospitality, human resources, and non-profit organizations among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on August 24th, 2023, will be held at Desert Diamond Arena. This entertainment arena located in Glendale, Arizona anchors the 223-acre Westgate Entertainment District. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening, unlike anything that exists in the Phoenix business community.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Phoenix community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Arizona and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Ryan Lindsay, Partner at Wipfli.

Naser Alatrash
Mesquite Fresh Street Mex

Matt Altman
Sportiqe

Wendy Armendariz
Neighborhood Outreach Access to Health

Marshall Atkinson
Atkinson Consulting & Shirt Lab

E. John Banquil, Jr.
Ling & Louie's Restaurants

AriAnne Berberian
ITC Manufacturing

Mike Bianco
AvAir

Steve Biljan
evolvedMD

Trent Blain
Arizona Advanced Surgery, LLC

Teniqua Broughton
VerveSimone Consulting

Jesse Burrell
BatchService

Casey Cartier
Jokake Construction

Michelle Cirocco
Televerde & Televerde Foundation

Richard Coleman
Axon

Pedro Cons
Adelante Healthcare

Kim Despres
Circle the City

Allison DeVane
Teaspressa

Kathleen Duffy
Duffy Group

Sharise Erby
Phenomenal Woman Empowerment Network

Joshua Farley
Redline Electric & Solar

TyeNesha Fields
Jacinths Homeless Foundation

Tara Franks
Translational Drug Development (TD2)

Marc Garcia
Visit Mesa

Dan Gerelick
Bluum

David Gerovac
Canyon Building and Design

Angela Gillespie
MDSkin Lounge | MDSkin Bar

Bill Goodwin
MeMD, A Walmart Health Company

Tom Grote
Banner | Aetna

Derrick Hall
The Arizona Diamondbacks

Derek Harris
HARRI5 Manufactured Housing and Commercial Brokerage

Angela Harrolle
The 100 Club of Arizona

Tracey Haslam
Full Circle Electronics

Jamie Heckerman
Special Olympics Arizona

John Herr
Arcoro

Justin Hodge
Muscular Moving Men & Storage

Susan Hwang
BEST Dispensary

LaVon Jackson Maccanico
Right Way Automotive dba Meineke Car Care Center

David Jemmett
Cerberus Sentinel

Jordan Jobe
NextGen Advisors

Andrew Kaufman
Worldwide Jet Charter, Inc.

Bill Keever
JLT Mobile Computers Inc.

Lance Keller
Lifestyle Homes

Stephanie Kinsey
Total Networks

Vince Kozar
Phoenix Mercury

Sarah Krahenbuhl
Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury & Phoenix Suns Charities

Justin Krueger
Icon National

Brad Leavitt
AFT Construction

Christian Leon
Happy Kids Pediatrics and Feliz Care Centers

Kurt Mangum II
CoupleyFit

Dr. Milton Mattox
Castle Shield Holdings, LLC

Simer Mayo
Valor Global

Dr. Jeff McGee
Cross-Cultural Dynamics

Jeff Meshey
Desert Financial Credit Union

Cyntoni Miller
Black On The Job

Raul Molina
Brightroot Inc., parent company of Mint Cannabis

Audrey Monell
Forrest Anderson Plumbing and Air Conditioning

Dr. Will Moreland
Moreland Training & Associates

Sean Moshir
CellTrust Corporation

James Murphy
Willmeng Construction

Dr. Tiffany Nelson
Innovation Care Partners and Desert Ridge Family Physicians

Mike Noble
Noble Predictive Insights

David O'Brien
Quantum5, LLC

Vahan Oganesyan
Billet Health

Angela Olea
Assisted Living Locators

Ben Ostro
Chateau Luxe Event Venue

Chris Palmer
Renren US

Shawn Pearson
Zion Institute

Shelby Pedersen
ICAN: Positive Programs for Youth

Martha Picciao-Mazor
Whiz Kidz Preschools

Mark Plitzuweit
Edkey Inc.

Michael Popovich
STChealth LLC

Monique Porras
The Kempington Group

Amish Purohit
Arkos Health

Sergio Radovcic
DYPER

Venu Raghavan
Encora

Douglas Reader
Arizona Nutritional Supplements

Tom Riggs
MindWire

Jody Sarchett
Lovitt & Touché, A Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company

Paul Sarzoza
Verde Clean, LLC

Marty Sawyers
Full Strength Network

Elizabeth “Beth” Scarano
LaunchPM

Terra Schaad
Hunkapi Programs

Steve Schwab
Casago

Kevin Sellers
Ping Identity

Elizabeth Shabaker, CFP, CDC
Versant Capital Management, Inc.

Eivan Shahara
Brightroot Inc., parent company of Mint Cannabis

Shane Snyder
Cannon & Wendt

Eric Sperling
STN

Michael Stafford
LGE Design Build

Monty Staggs
SFE LLC

Nick Suwyn
Promineo Tech

Torrie Taj
Child Crisis Arizona

Lorraine Tallman
Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels

Thiru Thangarathinam
MST Solutions

Nicolee Thompson
Mitchell Swaback Charities, Inc. & Harvest Compassion Center

Tim Tobin
Entrepix, Inc. & Planatome, LLC

Fred Wagenhals
AMMO, Inc.

Matt Walsh
Blue Signal

Tanya Wilson
Priority Pumping & Ladies Kickin' Ass

Derek Wright
Suntec Concrete

The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top 100 CEO's and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation.

Cristina Dowl
Titan CEO
+1 720-765-4208
cdowl@titanceo.com
