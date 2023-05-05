The Vance Law Firm Presents "Show at the Shed" with Guest Appearance by Paul Teutul Sr.

Admission to the event is free and takes place on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 2-5 p.m. at Union Station Train Shed at 300 Water St. in Downtown Montgomery.

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vance Law Firm is proud to announce "Show at the Shed," an exciting motorcycle event featuring a guest appearance by Paul Teutul Sr. Admission to the event is free and takes place on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 2-5 p.m. at Union Station Train Shed at 300 Water St. in Downtown Montgomery.

This exciting event will allow attendees to meet and take a free personal photo with Paul Sr., star of the hit TV show "American Chopper." Dedicated motorcycle parking will be available, and guests will enjoy live music from Souled Out Groove, one of the South's hottest bands. Attendees’ pictures with Paul Sr. will be available to everyone for FREE!

In addition to the thrilling custom motorcycle displays and live music, the event will feature a variety of food trucks serving delicious fare for purchase. Guests can also win signed merchandise from Orange County Choppers (OCC), Paul Sr.'s world-famous custom motorcycle shop.

During the event, there will be opportunities to learn more about and raise money for Make-A-Wish Alabama, a nonprofit organization that grants wishes to children with critical illnesses. Both The Vance Law Firm and Paul Teutul, Sr. are proud to partner with Make-A-Wish Alabama in making dreams come true for these special children.

"We are thrilled to host 'Show at the Shed' and welcome Paul Sr. to Montgomery," said The Vance Law Firm’s founding partner, Stewart Vance. "This event promises to be a thrilling experience for motorcycle enthusiasts and fans of American Chopper. We're proud to support Make-A-Wish Alabama and help make a difference in the lives of these amazing children."

“Make-A-Wish Alabama is near and dear to our hearts, and so are motorcycle accident victims. Suffering severe injuries in a motorcycle accident is a traumatic experience. While “Show at the Shed” promises to be a day of fun for all ages, our law firm’s involvement in the event demonstrates that we are strong advocates for the rights of victims of motorcycle accidents. An advocate in the form of a skilled law firm can make a significant difference in the outcome of a motorcycle accident case,” states The Vance Law Firm’s managing partner Kyle Weidman.

Admission to “Show at the Shed” is FREE! For more information, visit https://www.showattheshed.com/

About The Vance Law Firm

The Vance Law Firm, based in Montgomery, Alabama, specializes in handling personal injury, wrongful death, and product liability lawsuits. The attorneys at The Vance Law Firm are members of some of the most prestigious legal organizations. As a result of their dedication to personal injury law, they have been recognized for their efforts by their colleagues, clients, and community through numerous awards and honors. The Vance Law Firm offers complimentary consultations to prospective clients. For more information, visit https://www.vancelawfirm.com/

