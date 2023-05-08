Cordish Gaming Group Goes Live with Signature Systems Casino POS for their Live! Casinos & Hotels
For us, the difference was clear... SSI's eagerness and ability to create a custom solution spoke volumes about their attitude and culture.”WARMINSTER, PA, USA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI), an acclaimed technology solutions provider that excels in point-of-sale solutions for F&B and retail entities of all concepts and sizes, is proud to announce that Cordish Gaming Group, a division of The Cordish Companies, has successfully harnessed the power of SSI for its industry-acclaimed Live! Casinos & Hotels.
— Frank Bonini, SVP/CIO for Cordish Gaming Group.
The holistic solution for enhanced functionality is comprised of the multi-award-winning PDQ POS management system, including restaurant-rugged mobile tablets and enterprise-based analytical reporting, and value-added integrations to numerous third-party platforms such as Aristocrat Oasis Loyalty, Casino Cash Trac, Infor HMS, and Restaurant 365.
SSI's all-in-one suite of innovative products and renowned services will allow Cordish Gaming to measurably enhance their F&B operations and meaningfully elevate the guest experience through industry-leading, agile-practice methodology.
SSI was also willing and able to run its multi-award-winning software on Cordish's existing hardware, which resulted in a significant cost-savings vs. other providers that automatically require a hardware lock-in.
"For us, the difference was clear... SSI's eagerness and ability to create a custom solution spoke volumes about their attitude and culture,” said Frank Bonini, SVP/CIO for Cordish Gaming Group. "Overall," adds Bonini, "we’re vastly improving the underlying integration and support process by having a single-stop partner who is nimble, responsive, and attentive to our diverse needs."
About Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI)
With deep roots in food and beverage, SSI is a multi-award-winning technology solutions provider whose signature product, PDQ POS, is a top rated, all-concept point of sale management system. SSI differentiates itself with all-in-one custom solution sets; all-in-house domestic teams, including development and live 24x7x365 support from staff employees; and all-in-accountability for prompt, accurate issue resolution. Products & services include natively integrated enterprise reporting with a mobile app, natively integrated "In-Place Dining" mobile app, natively integrated online ordering, comprehensive menu management, iron-clad data/cyber security; and on-site implementation, including all training. Learn more at SSIpos.com.
About Live! Casinos & Hotels
Live! Casinos & Hotels set a new standard in best-in-class customer experiences with highly-acclaimed resort, casino and entertainment destinations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Live! delivers a renowned blend of world-class accommodations and amenities, award-winning dining, casino gaming action, and headline entertainment, all in an exciting, spontaneous atmosphere that has become synonymous with the Live! brand nationwide. Live! offers a premier gaming experience, including a strategic partnership with FanDuel Group, to bring unique promotions and sports engagement opportunities to all Live! properties. With a commitment to impeccable customer service and treating guests like part of the family, Live! properties attract millions of visitors per year seeking unique experiences with gaming, dining and entertainment, all in one location. The portfolio includes Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland–located in the Washington, DC/Baltimore corridor; Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia – located in the heart of the South Philadelphia Stadium District; Live! Casino Pittsburgh – located in Westmoreland County, PA; and PlayLive.com – the company’s branded Internet gambling business in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Live! Casinos & Hotels are owned and operated by Cordish Gaming Group, a division of the world-renowned developers The Cordish Companies.
