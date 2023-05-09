Red Helix Partners with CyGlass to deliver hardware free 100% Cloud Native XDR, CDR, and NDR Services
New Red Helix managed service covers Cloud, Network, and Identity threat surfaces with award-winning AI-based threat detection and immediate remediation.
Through our partnership with CyGlass, we are widening access to XDR, CDR and NDR services for every company’s defence against cyber criminals. These solutions from CyGlass are the best in class.”AYLESBURY, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Helix, a leading UK cyber security managed service specialist that supports organizations of all sizes with solutions they need to stay protected from cyber threats, today announced the expansion of their managed services offering with continuous Extended Detection & Response (XDR), Network Detection and Response (NDR) and Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) solutions through a partnership with CyGlass. CyGlass provides continuous visibility to abnormal, risky cloud, network, and endpoint activities across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem environments from a 100% cloud-native platform reducing TCO by over 50% versus hardware and agent-based XDR tools. The managed XDR, NDR, and CDR services will detect and stop attacks, identify risks and threats, and prove compliance covering use cases, including ransomware defense, supply chain protection, and continuous compliance control reporting for ISO-27001, GDPR, and NIST regulatory standards.
— Marion Stewart, CEO at Red Helix
Attacks targeting infrastructure are detected and stopped in their tracks through AI-driven intelligent monitoring across networks and Cloud environments. Vulnerabilities from anomalous internal activity, unsanctioned devices, unprotected ports, or any other factors are identified and resolved before harm can occur. Configurable reporting based on hundreds of out-of-the-box controls and a simple policy and reporting engine automatically builds compliance reports saving thousands in manual labor.
“Through our partnership with CyGlass, we are widening access to these important services in every company’s defence against cyber criminals. The XDR, NDR, and CDR solutions from CyGlass are the best in class. Providing these solutions as a managed service means that many more companies, regardless of team size and skill, can benefit from this important protection,” comments Marion Stewart, CEO at Red Helix.
“Red Helix's cybersecurity expertise and the delivery of their cutting-edge services make them the perfect partner for CyGlass and our goal of delivering enterprise-class cyber defence to companies of all sizes. We are excited to offer our award-winning AI platform to their service offerings. Our ability to cover a broad range of threat surfaces, including cloud, network, identity, and EDR through integration, mean Red Helix customers now have access to a truly unified managed service that can reduce risk, detect and stop attacks and improve regulatory compliance,” said Ed Jackowiak, Founder, and CEO of CyGlass.
As cybercrime continues to rise with ever more sophisticated and persistent attacks, it is vital that companies do all they can to secure their rapidly changing hybrid networks with tools that cover broad threat surfaces and enable continuous AI-driven automated monitoring and remediation. These newly Managed XDR, NDR, and CDR services can be obtained directly from Red Helix.
About CyGlass
CyGlass is a leading provider of hybrid network extended threat detection and response (XDR/CDR/NDR) solutions that allow mid-market customers to uncover, pinpoint, and respond to advanced cyber threats that have evaded traditional security controls. CyGlass' mission is to provide resource-constrained organizations with new levels of intelligence to defend against the most sophisticated ransomware, supply chain, and data theft cyber-attacks.
www.cyglass.com
About Red Helix
Red Helix provides clarity, confidence, and certainty along your digital, cybersecurity, and network journey. We allow businesses to focus on what really matters – their customers. As a vendor-agnostic and independent business, we recommend what is right for our clients, not just what we have. With deep expertise and proven heritage, we are trusted to protect companies of all sizes – from mid-market organisations to some of the biggest blue-chip brands in the country, including BT, Ocado, Lloyds Bank, and Virgin Media O2. Whether in the enterprise, government, defence, or network operations – we can provide industry specific solutions and services to help our clients succeed and grow. It’s our business to keep your business constantly resilient and protected.
www.redhelix..com
Michelle Caulfield
Red Helix
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn