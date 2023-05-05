UPDATE Derby Barracks/Triple Fatal Crash

Following next of kin notifications, the Vermont State Police is identifying the parties involved in this crash as the following:

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: June Cleveland

AGE: 80

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT

INJURIES: Fatal

PASSENGER: Linda Major

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT

INJURIES: Fatal

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jason Sanville

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT

INJURIES: Fatal

PASSENGER: Cricket Santamore

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT

INJURIES: Serious

At this stage in the investigation it appears seatbelts were worn. The circumstances of this crash are still under investigation, however the primary cause is considered to be vehicle 1 leaving its lane and entering oncoming traffic.

CASE#: 23A5002101

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 5/4/23, approximately 1530 hours

STREET: VT Rte 14 N

TOWN: Albany

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Griggs Rd

WEATHER: Overcast, dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry pavement

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Withheld

PASSENGER: Withheld

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Sonic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal/Fatal

HOSPITAL: NA

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Withheld

PASSENGER: Withheld

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Accord

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal/Serious

HOSPITAL: NA/UVMMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and approximate time, Troopers from the VSP Derby Barracks and Crash Reconstruction Team, responders from the Albany and Irasburg Fire Departments and Orleans Emergency Unit, and a deputy from the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash with injury on VT 14N in the town of Albany.

Upon arrival, both occupants of vehicle 1 were pronounced deceased. Two occupants of vehicle 2 were extricated from the vehicle with life-threatening injuries. The operator of vehicle 2 was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter despite lifesaving efforts. The passenger of vehicle 2 was airlifted from the scene by a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team helicopter and is in stable condition with serious injury. This incident resulted in an approximately 3.5 hour road closure.

Preliminary investigation suggests vehicle 1 was traveling south on VT 14 when the operator attempted to pass an uninvolved vehicle which was traveling in the same direction, crossing into the northbound lane of travel. In the area of Griggs Rd, vehicle 1 collided head-on with vehicle 2, which was traveling north in the northbound lane of travel.

The circumstances of this crash are still under investigation, and the identities of those involved are temporarily withheld pending next-of-kin notification. Members of the public who have information regarding this crash are asked to call the VSP Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881.