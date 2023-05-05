Simpatico Studios Posts Record First-Quarter Revenue Results
Simpatico Studios announces record-breaking first quarter revenue results for Q1 of 2023.
Our team worked tirelessly over the first three months of 2023 to develop exciting new products and marketing strategies. They've delivered to great effect.”NEW BRITAIN, PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Simpatico Studios, a premier multimedia content production studio and marketing consulting firm emanating from the Greater Philadelphia Area, today announced record-breaking first quarter revenue results for Q1 of 2023.
— Jill Whiskeyman, CEO
Simpatico Studios bested its own record for first quarter revenue, which it set in Q1 2020, by 19.6% percent, the company said. Its gross profit margin also improved by more than 7% compared to its prior record, according to Jill T. Whiskeyman, CEO. During the same quarter, qualified new business meetings increased by an impressive 60% percent and the number of booked projects tripled.
Whiskeyman said Simpatico’s recent successes, in the face of erratic economic headwinds, is attributable to the hard work and dedication of its team, which includes a lean dozen full-time and subcontracted individual contributors, plus a network of best-in-class business partners.
“We're so proud to announce our record-breaking first-quarter results,” said Whiskeyman. “Our team worked tirelessly over the first three months of 2023 to develop exciting new products and marketing strategies. They've delivered to great effect."
The results represent financial figures for Simpatico's Client Services division, which provides tailored marketing strategy consulting and multimedia production solutions. Simpatico Studios works closely with clients, both nationally and internationally, to create engaging media experiences that exceed expectations. Service offerings available to clients include market research, video production, animation, product photography, custom web apps, project management, design, and a full suite of growth-oriented digital marketing programs.
Whiskeyman also credited Simpatico’s success to the innovative products, services and approaches that it has employed to head off competitive pressures and meet changing customer demands.
"In an increasingly competitive market, Simpatico Studios has thrived by differentiating ourselves using proprietary technology and creative solutions," Whiskeyman said. "Our investments in Intellectual Property and entering new markets, I believe, make us uniquely suited not only to withstand current economic headwinds, but to emerge better positioned—scaled, stronger, and far more diversified—than many comparable independent developers, consulting firms, and marketing agencies."
Simpatico Studios has earned a reputation for excellence among clients and peers alike. Its average review across web aggregators is an outstanding 4.9 out of 5 stars, and it has been featured in industry publications such as DesignRush and UpCity. The company boasts an impressive array of awards and accolades, including a W3 Award for Best Sports Entertainment App, multiple Telly Awards for educational and promotional videos, and an Editor’s Pick from Publisher’s Weekly.
Looking forward, Simpatico Studios anticipates another strong quarter for Q2 2023, and is committed to continued client satisfaction and excellence in proprietary product delivery.
“Our sights are set on a brighter future," said Whiskeyman. "We know we must continue to innovate to remain competitive, so we remain focused on doing so."
For more information about Simpatico Studios, please visit www.SimpaticoStudios.com.
Jill Whiskeyman
Simpatico Studios, LLC
844-782-411 x701
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn