InHealth Media CEO: 75 Percent of Americans Use Dietary Supplements
IHM Promotes Domestic and International Health, Wellness, and Sports Nutrition Brands that Look to Expand their Presence in the United States Consumer Market
We promote domestic and international brands that want to expand their sales in the United States or roll out new products.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An overwhelming majority of Americans regularly take dietary supplements, which has led to countless health, wellness, and sports nutrition companies launching products in the U.S.
— Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of IHM and NPI
“We promote domestic and international brands that want to expand their sales in the United States or roll out new products,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of InHealth Media, the sister company of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “At IHM, we understand the health-related markets and industries.”
IHM uses a combination of traditional and digital marketing to educate consumers and retailers about new products.
“We have a full range of services from strategic press releases, promotion on lifestyle news shows, digital ads, trade shows, social media campaigns, and media outreach,” he added. “IHM coordinates all of its marketing projects with NPI, its sister company.”
Gould said NPI places products with online e-commerce sites, such as Amazon, Walmart.com, and OneLavi.com, and with brick-and-mortar retailers through Muscle Foods USA’s catalog.
“We also use promotional programs on websites, such as Amazon,” he added. “We also may promote products with Muscle Foods USA's marketing programs."
IHM’s marketing campaigns and NPI’s retail projects are part of Gould’s “Evolution of Distribution” system.
“After three decades in the retail industry, I realized that many companies with great products often fail in the American consumer market,” he said. “They ended up spending too much money on selling their products to retailers and consumers, especially brands from overseas.
“My ‘Evolution of Distribution” platform brings together all the professional services needed at an affordable cost to expand sales or launch new products,” Gould added. “NPI and IHM coordinate all the sales, marketing, and operational services used to reach retailers and consumers.”
Gould said NPI and IHM also emphasize speed to market.
“In contrast to many companies that have to hire salespeople, office support, and marketing services, NPI and IHM have everything in place to take products from conception to shelves.”
For more information, visit www.inhealthmedia.com and www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON IHM, NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
IHM and NPI are privately held companies specializing in the retail distribution and marketing of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of IHM and NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States.
One of the many highlights of Gould’s career occurred in the early 2000s when Amazon launched its health and wellness category. Gould helped place more than 100 brands and even more products onto the online giant's virtual shelves.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Andrew Polin
InHealth Media
+1 561-544-0719
email us here