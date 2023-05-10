Personal Development Expert Paul Wrightson Launches The Complete Man Program For Men's Mental & Physical Wellbeing

Paul Wrightson Professional Profile Picture Yoga Anywhere Logo

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Live Fully Now Founder, Paul Wrightson, Inspires individuals to live life to the fullest. As a life coach, yoga instructor, motivational speaker, and personal development expert, Paul has been changing the lives of countless people across the country. Paul discovered his passion for personal development after a close friend suddenly passed away, which sparked the realisation that he wasn’t living, simply existing. He realised that he had the power to create the life he wanted and decided to share his knowledge and experience with others.

In 2015, he founded Live Fully Now, a personal development brand dedicated to empowering individuals to live their best lives, through coaching, online yoga classes, and retreats.

In Australia, 1 in 8 men experience depression and 1 in 5 men experience anxiety at some stage of their life, according to research by Beyond Blue. To combat this issue, Paul recently launched The Complete Man Program, an online group coaching program designed to support men's mental health and physical well-being so they can live with ease and enjoy life with passion and purpose.

“I am passionate about guiding and supporting men to break down barriers and past beliefs and to connect to their true selves, to live their ultimate life. And to find that true passion for living. I am a big believer that everyone deserves to live fully now, and in their future and to have certainty, clarity, and completeness moving forward.”

Paul’s holistic approach blends engaging content, mental prompts, and easy-to-apply activities that get to the heart of the matter in a few simple steps. Paul cultivates a safe and non-judgmental environment for men to connect and collectively transform their bodies and mind in a matter of weeks.

As well as the online men's program and group coaching, Live Fully Now offers Yoga Anywhere - an accessible online yoga platform designed for people over the age of 40 to improve their health through simple, calming, and supportive exercise. With over a decade of experience as a Yoga Instructor, Paul intentionally designs each class to be beginner-friendly, supporting people to reduce feelings of stress, joint discomfort, and muscle stiffness and improve flexibility, vitality, mental clarity, calmness, and ease. Each session is 40 minutes enabling busy working professionals to seamlessly integrate fitness into their schedule, anywhere, anytime.

With Live Fully Now, Paul is on a mission to inspire individuals to live life to the fullest. His approach has helped countless people to reduce stress and achieve their personal goals, and he continues to make a positive impact on the world.

To learn more about Paul and Live Fully Now, visit https://www.livefully-now.com/

Reference: https://www.beyondblue.org.au/who-does-it-affect/men