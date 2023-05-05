Miami to Sparkle with Ferrari Trento for Formula 1® Weekend 2023
As fans flock to Miami for the second annual FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2023 this weekend, the Magic City is getting ready to pop some corks.
As motorsports fans flock to Miami for the second annual FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2023 this weekend, the Magic City is getting ready to pop some corks – about 30,000 of them.
— Matteo Lunelli, Ferrari Trento President and CEO
For the second year in a row, Ferrari Trentodoc sparkling wine – the Official Toast of Formula 1® – will be the celebratory toast of the Winners’ Circle after the final race on Sunday.
Ferrari Trento will also be flowing throughout the hospitality areas at the Hard Rock Stadium and at restaurants and pop-up events around town.
Inside the track, Ferrari Trento will be served in top luxury hospitality areas such as the Paddock Club, Champions Club, Casa Tua Trackside Club and the Boathouse, nestled in the heart of the prestigious MIA Marina. The North Campus will boast a dedicated Ferrari Trento bar.
Ticket-holders to the Paddock Club will have a chance to take selfies from a replica podium, complete with a Ferrari F1® Jeroboam such as the one sprayed from the real Winners’ Circle.
Here are some of the hot spots for weekend celebrations outside of the track:
• Total Wine & More stores will be hosting viewing parties at stores in Aventura, Doral and Boca Raton.
• Fans can purchase the Ferrari F1® Brut Trentodoc in 750ml and in large format Jeroboams, as well as the rare Ferrari Trento F1® MIAMI Edition bottles, at Total Wine & More stores throughout South Florida and online at www.vinporter.com.
• Diners can celebrate the race while toasting with Ferrari Trento at the following restaurants: Casa Tua Cucina, Dolce, Forte dei Marmi, Lido Restaurant in the Four Seasons at the Surf Club, Loews Hotel South Beach, MILA, Mr C by Cipriani, Novikov, Swan, Zucca and ZUMA.
Ferrari Trento President & CEO Matteo Lunelli observed, “the energy and excitement in Miami were tremendous throughout the inaugural Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend last year. Now we are back again with even more celebrations planned and looking forward to sharing the unique thrill of this race weekend with fans from South Florida and from all over the world. I look forward to celebrating with our Ferrari Trento in this sparkling city.”
The FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2023 will run Friday, May 6th through Sunday, May 8th and will air nationally on ABC.
Ferrari Trento
Founded in 1902 by Giulio Ferrari and since 1952 run by the Lunelli family, Ferrari Trento is Italy’s leading luxury sparkling wine and a symbol of the Italian Art of Living. The winery is today a passionate advocate of mountain winemaking and sustainable agriculture. Cultivated along the foothills of the Alps, all Ferrari wines undergo secondary bottle-fermentation in accordance with the rigorous regulations of the Trento appellation and are known for their remarkable elegance and finesse. Ferrari Trento has been named “Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year” five times by The Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships, the most important competition in the world dedicated only to bubbles. Ferrari Trento is the toast of Italy par excellence and accompanies the most important moments in culture, sports and entertainment. It was the toast of the Emmy Awards season for five consecutive years and has served as the Sparkling Partner of Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team in the America’s Cup.
