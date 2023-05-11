Mother's Day Gift for Every Mom
EINPresswire.com/ -- BLUETTI: The Perfect Mother's Day Gift for Every Mom
BLUETTI, a leading company in the renewable energy storage industry, announces a special promotion for Mother's Day from May 6th to May 18th. This event features BLUETTI's top-notch power solutions to help send appreciation and love to mothers.
Portable Power Stations for Adventurous Moms
The BLUETTI EB3A, EB70, and AC50S are portable solar generators, ideal for moms who love camping, road trips, and other outdoor adventures.
At around 10 lbs, the EB3A is ultra-portable and can deliver 600W of power from its 268Wh LFP battery for camping essentials, such as car fridges, laptops, cameras, smartphones, drones, fans, and medical devices such as CPAP. There will be plenty of power on the go as it can be quickly recharged with a 200W solar input.
The BLUETTI AC50S is another reliable 500Wh power source with 11 versatile ports for many small loads during outdoor excursion. It supports four charging methods, including solar panel, car, wall adapter, and generator.
The BLUETTI EB70 is a bigger powerhouse for moms who're always on the road. This device has a powerful 700W output and a capacity of 716Wh, making it capable of powering the entire journey with ease. Never worry about any dead battery again with 11 output ports and a wireless charging pad.
For endless and reliable power in the wilderness, consider portable solar panels, such as the BLUETTI PV200S and PV350S. They are lightweight and foldable, making them easy to carry around. More importantly, they are IP65-rated weatherproof, so sudden downpours will not damage them.
Mighty Backup Power to Save Moms' Worries
Power outages can cause spoiled food, and smelly clothes, and leave moms in darkness and despair. Put a BLUETTI AC200P in the home, this will not happen. It can quickly provide 2,000W of uninterrupted power to home appliances in just 20ms. With a capacity of 2,000Wh, it can keep an entire home running until the power comes back on.
BLUETTI Mother's Day Deals and Discounts
To make Mother's Day gifts special and affordable, BLUETTI starts a gift shopping spree on its Philippine website, Lazada, Shopee, and other channels. Everyone can enjoy discounts of up to 64.57% and get free giveways from May 6th to 18th.
Warm Greetings to All Great Mothers
BLUETTI sends warm greetings to all super moms everywhere and encourages everyone to give mom surprises by taking advantage of its time-limited offers.
About BLUETTI
BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.
Bluetti Southeast Asia
