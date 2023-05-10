Award-winning Author Tom Collins Brings New Life to Diversion With Experienced Voice Actor Eric Bryan Moore
Tom Collins and Eric Bryan Moore Reunite for the Revised Audiobook Edition of the Opioid Mystery Novel, Diversion to reinvigorate a larger audience for his book
I love sitting down in my booth and telling a good story. I take great pride in bringing perfectly nuanced stories to life”FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Collins and acclaimed voice actor, Eric Bryan Moore, are reuniting to re-record the audio edition of Collins' thrilling opioid-laden mystery novel, Diversion. This collaboration marks the renewal of a successful partnership that has brought the author's captivating stories to life through Moore's masterful narration.
— Eric Bryan Moore
In the revised audiobook edition, Moore, who has narrated all of Collins' books except for The Claret Murders and the original audio edition of Diversion, returns to lend his distinctive voice to this suspenseful story of illegal drugs in Tennessee. Collins explained, "The previous narrator did a professional job as a reader. Nevertheless, I thought the story deserved Eric Moore’s voice as a full time professional voice actor." With over 150 audiobooks to his name, Moore records from his home studio in São Paulo, Brazil, and remains dedicated to the art of storytelling. "I love sitting down in my booth and telling a good story. I take great pride in bringing perfectly nuanced stories to life," he said.
Diversion, set in the picturesque countryside around Manchester and Tullahoma, delves into the murky world of illegal drugs and their link to our nation’s enemies. In the story, the Middle Tennessee area is fast becoming the primary East Coast source for the illicit diversion of pharmaceuticals through pill mills. The area also includes the Bonnaroo Music Festival, and the Arnold Air Force Base housing the nation’s only propulsion test facilities. Both Bonnaroo and Arnold are threatened by enemies willing to die to harm us.
The new recording of Diversion promises to provide an immersive and engaging listening experience. The powerful combination of Tom Collins' compelling storytelling and the exceptional narration of voice actor Eric Bryan Moore will surely captivate readers and listeners alike.
About the Author
M. Thomas (Tom) Collins writes from his home in Franklin, Tennessee, where his characters come to life and frequent familiar places in the bucolic middle Tennessee landscape and the majestic mountains of Western North Carolina. A pioneer entrepreneur of the information technology industry, Tom Collins is now retired from the commercial world and devotes his time to creating his mystery series, Mark Rollins Adventures and authoring his short stories about Asheville and Western North Carolina. You will find his books in neighborhood bookstores or online sources. His books are available in print, digital and audio formats.
Recent Awards: Collins’ book Exploring Asheville earned the top spot as the 2022 winner in the regional literature category at both the Independent Press Awards and the NYC Big Books Awards. Also winning in the Big Book Awards was his novel, Beyond Visual Range, as a 2022 Distinguished Favorite in Military Fiction. In 2023, his novel, Treasure of the Diary, received the Independent Press Distinguished Favorite Award for Literary Fiction. Diversion is under consideration for the Independent Press Award.
