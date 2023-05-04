Humanitarian action was held in the province of Herat, Afghanistan

On May 3, 2023, the Consulate General of Turkmenistan in Afghanistan (Herat province) held a humanitarian action in a 20-bed maternity home built by Turkmenistan in 2016 as a humanitarian aid in the city of Turgundi, Herat province, Afghanistan. At the request of the Afghan side, the event was held on the occasion of the recent overhaul of this health center by the Turkmen side, during which medicines and medical supplies were delivered as humanitarian aid. The event was attended by repres...