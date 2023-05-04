Tajikistan-Kazakhstan top-level meetings and talks

TAJIKISTAN, May 4 - Discussion of important issues of friendly relations and beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan in the framework of strategic partnership began at a tete-a-tete meeting between the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Honorable Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and then continued through the negotiations with the participation of the large delegations of both sides.

At the beginning of the meeting, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Honorable Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, welcomed the distinguished guest - the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, to his country.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, expressed his gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the invitation to conduct a state visit, for the sincere reception of the leadership and people of Kazakhstan, and expressed confidence that this visit and its results would provide a favorable environment to deepen and expand bilateral relations for the peoples of the two countries.

"We attach primary importance to mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan. We are determined to continuously develop all aspects of relations between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan based on the methods of strategic partnership.

Today, we are about to adopt the historic document - the Declaration of Allied Cooperation, which further strengthens the foundation of our bilateral relations", - the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon stated.

The parties expressed their satisfaction with the development and expansion as well as level and content of bilateral cooperation in all sectors during 30 years of diplomatic relations and regular political dialogue during this period.

It was emphasized that during this period the necessary mechanisms of interstate cooperation and a solid legal basis were created, which today will be supplemented with a new package of documents.

In this context, the role of effective interparliamentary cooperation between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan in the development and expansion of strategic partnership relations was emphasized.

During the top-level meetings and negotiations between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, a wide range of cooperation issues were discussed, including in the fields of trade and economy, transport, energy, agriculture, relations between the regions of the two countries, cultural and humanitarian relations, especially in the fields of education, health, sports and tourism.

Today, Kazakhstan ranks second among Tajikistan's trading partners.

Last year, the turnover of goods between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan reached almost one and a half billion dollars, and its increase was more than twenty percent.

It was assured that the results of the meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, the Council of Entrepreneurs and the Forum of Entrepreneurs of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, held on the eve of the state visit of the Leader of the Nation, will contribute to the rapid development of trade and economic relations.

During the meeting, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan stressed the importance attributed by the Tajik side to increasing the volume of oil products from Kazakhstan, export of fruits and vegetables and other local products from Tajikistan.

Expansion of investment cooperation using opportunities in the field of industrial production and cooperation, especially in the sector of oil and gas industry, mining and metallurgy, was evaluated in the interest of both sides.

Cooperation in the fields of machinery and electronics, light and food industry, pharmaceuticals and production of construction materials was named as another fruitful direction in the relations between the two countries, and the parties exchanged views on their development and strengthening.

Within the framework of beneficial cooperation in the field of culture, in the coming months, it was proposed to hold the Cultural Days of Tajikistan in Kazakhstan with the organization of the fair of agricultural products in the city of Astana. In the field of education, increasing the number of scholarships to one hundred in the universities of the two countries was considered an effective step.

During the negotiations, it was emphasized that cooperation in the development of digitization and artificial intelligence, banking and financial markets can help enhance the investment attractiveness of the economy of the parties.

The parties highlighted the close coordination and effective cooperation of law enforcement agencies, special services and other relevant structures of the countries in matters of ensuring regional security.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed effective cooperation between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan in the international and regional arena and relations between the two countries within the framework of international organizations.

At the meeting, the Honorable Emomali Rahmon, the Leader of the Nation, expressed his gratitude to the Kazakh side for the continuous support of Tajikistan's global initiatives to solve water and climate problems.

It was assured that the consultative meeting of the heads of states of Central Asia and the conference of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, which will be held in Tajikistan in September 2023, will provide deep support for the consideration of important issues of the international and regional agenda.

At the end of the top-level meetings and negotiations, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, invited the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to pay a state visit to Tajikistan. The invitation was accepted with pleasure.