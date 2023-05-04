Ceremony of awarding the state award of the Republic of Kazakhstan - "Altyn Qyran" Order to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

TAJIKISTAN, May 4 - Today in the city of Astana, the ceremony of awarding the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, who is on a state visit to the capital of this friendly country, with the Order of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Altyn Qyran" took place at the residence of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Akorda.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on awarding our Head of State with this highest award of Kazakhstan was declared.

Honorable Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, while presenting the award, emphasized the contribution and services of the Leader of the Nation in strengthening and expanding the friendly relations and beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, which are successfully developing today within the framework of strategic partnership.

Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in turn, expressed his gratitude for this great initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and considered it first of all to belong to all the people of Tajikistan.

In the continuation of his speech, the Leader of the Nation expressed his confidence that with the joint efforts of the parties, the interstate relations of the two countries will continue to deepen and expand in the spirit of mutual understanding, respect, trust and mutual support, based on the common interests of our brotherly people.