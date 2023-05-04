Press statement following the meeting and negotiations with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

TAJIKISTAN, May 4 - Thank you, dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich. Distinguished media representatives, Ladies and gentlemen,

First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Honorable Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev, for his invitation to make a state visit to our dear Kazakhstan.

Also, I would like to express my deep gratitude to you, Mr. Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich, for awarding me with the "Altyn Qyran" Order.

I consider this highest sign of the Republic of Kazakhstan to belong first of all to the entire people of my country.

Dear media representatives,

Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich detailed the issues that were discussed during today's negotiations.

For my part, I would like to mention that the negotiations were held in a constructive and trusting atmosphere as usual.

They reaffirmed the importance of continuing the regular political dialogue for the continuous development of our relations.

In this context, I would like to emphasize today's decision to give our strategic partnership the character of allied cooperation.

I am sure that the new quality of our relations will be a factor in the further consistent development of interstate relations in all spheres.

It is symbolic that this historic decision was made in the anniversary year of diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.

During the last three decades, a solid legal basis was created that today we have significantly improved with new documents.

I should point out that economic and commercial cooperation remains the most important aspect of our relations.

Kazakhstan, which ranks second in the overall structure of Tajikistan's foreign trade, is one of our leading partners in this area.

The increase in turnover of goods and products last year was more than twenty percent.

The agreement reached earlier at the highest level to increase the turnover of goods and products to two billion dollars in the near future is being regularly implemented.

To achieve this goal, we have agreed to take coordinated measures to ensure further growth in the volume and diversity of the turnover list.

In the context of economic cooperation, we mentioned the need to develop and implement joint investment projects and programs in various fields of industry and hydropower, agro-industrial complex, transport and tourism.

At the same time, mining and metallurgy, light and food industries, automotive and pharmaceutical sectors were identified as priority areas.

We invited Kazakhstan to develop our prospective oil and gas fields.

Also, we consider cooperation in the development of digitization and artificial intelligence, banking and financial markets beneficial for both sides.

Tajikistan positively assesses the quality of inter-parliamentary relations and the active development of interregional cooperation.

The Tajik side deems it necessary to further expand cultural exchange and communication between scientific institutions and universities of the two countries in the cultural and humanitarian direction.

I emphasize the implementation of previously concluded agreements on the expansion of cooperation in the field of education, in particular, the increase of educational scholarships on the basis of reciprocity.

Using this opportunity, I would like to express my gratitude to our Kazakh friends for their assistance and support in the preparation of personnel in various specialties.

We had a thorough exchange of views with Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich on the situation in Afghanistan.

We discussed the existing dangers and threats to the security of the region.

For my part, I would like to mention the high level of cooperation between our countries in the field of security.

In this context, we emphasized the importance of further strengthening the coordination of law enforcement agencies, special services and other relevant structures.

We highly commended cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

We will continue to regularly support mutual initiatives.

I am grateful to our Kazakh friends for supporting our global water and climate initiatives.

We hope that the Kazakh side will take an active part in the Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian Heads of State and the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, which will be held in Dushanbe in September this year.

I am sure that the results of today's meeting and negotiations will contribute to the further deepening of cooperation between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan in all the identified areas.

Ladies and gentlemen,

During the years of independence, Kazakhstan achieved qualitative progress in many aspects of its development.

I am a direct witness of how the image of Kazakhstan has changed in recent years.

Kazakhstan plays a constructive role in solving pressing issues of the international and regional agenda.

Tajikistan always feels the brotherly arms and constant support of Kazakhstan, and we are grateful to the brotherly state for this.

It is well-known that Kazakhstan is one of the main importers of consumer wheat to Tajikistan. Therefore, the harvest of cereals in Kazakhstan is very important for us as well as for Kazakhstan.

In general, we highly appreciate the level of close cooperation between our countries achieved so far.

We are in favor of its comprehensive development in all spheres of cooperation for the benefit of our brotherly peoples.

In closing, I would like to once again express my sincere gratitude to you, Mr. Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich, and in your person to the brotherly people of Kazakhstan for your warm welcome and traditional hospitality.

With great pleasure, I invite you to visit the Republic of Tajikistan at your convenience.

Thank you for your attention."