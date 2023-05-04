Meeting with the Speaker of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Koshanov

TAJIKISTAN, May 4 - On May 4, in the city of Astana, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with the Speaker of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Koshanov, as part of his state visit.

During the meeting, a wide range of cooperation issues between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan were discussed, including the legal basis between the two countries and bilateral inter-parliamentary relations.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, stated that Kazakhstan is a reliable strategic partner of Tajikistan and has a special position in the foreign policy of our country.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the high level of multifaceted relations, which are based on long-standing traditions of friendship, mutual understanding, trust and support.

It was emphasized that inter-parliamentary relations are an important part of our relations, because they play an important role in promoting all issues on the agenda of relations between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan and in strengthening the legal basis of cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on close cooperation between the countries through the parliaments of the two countries at various international levels, including the parliamentary assemblies of the CIS, CSTO, OSCE, mutual visits of parliamentary delegations and the establishment of the Group of Friendship and Interparliamentary Cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties also had a fruitful discussion on other issues of interest.