Meeting with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov

TAJIKISTAN, May 4 - On May 4, in the city of Astana, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alikhan Smailov, as part of his state visit.

During the meeting, a wide range of cooperation issues between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan were discussed.

At the beginning of the meeting, the President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, expressed that "We highly value the strategic partnership with our brotherly Kazakhstan."

It was emphasized that there are all favorable conditions for the development of relations between the two countries today, and in order to expand them, a rich experience of constructive cooperation in all major fields has been accumulated and implemented.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of development and expansion of relations in the fields of trade and economy, agriculture, investment in the real sector of the economy, industry and cooperation, energy, transport and shipping, and metallurgy.

In order to strengthen cooperation in cultural and humanitarian segments, it was considered necessary to use existing opportunities, to enhance ties between scientific and higher educational institutions, to conduct joint scientific research, including in the field of innovation and information technology.

During the meeting, the parties also had a fruitful discussion on other issues of interest.