Completion of state visit of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to the Republic of Kazakhstan

TAJIKISTAN, May 4 - On May 4, the state visit of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, which took place on May 3-4 in the Republic of Kazakhstan, came to an end.

We remind that during this successful state visit, meetings and negotiations were held at the highest level, meetings of the Head of State with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and other high-ranking representatives of this country, Business Forum and the third meeting of the Business Council of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, as a result of the visit more than 60 new documents have been signed. It should be noted that more than $2.6 billion is expected to be raised for the implementation of these important cooperation documents.

In particular, in Astana, within the framework of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and between the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Memorandum "On the international development of land transport", between the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Memorandum in the field of industry, between the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Memorandum in the field of innovation development, between Committee for Environmental Protection under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Memorandum in the field of environmental protection, between the Agency for State Financial Control and Combatting Corruption of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Anti-Corruption Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Memorandum of Cooperation, between Export Agency under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and Joint Stock Company "KazTrade" of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Concept for the establishment of the Joint Venture "TAJ KAZ TRADE", between the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tajikistan and the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Cooperation Agreement, between the National News Agency of Tajikistan "Khovar” and Non-Commercial Joint Stock Company “Teleradiocomplex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan” - Memorandum of Cooperation, between Bobojon Gafurov district of Sughd Province and Maktaaral district of Turkestan region of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Memorandum of twinning relations.

At the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, was seen off by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Honorable Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as a sign of high respect and sincerity.

On the afternoon of May 4, the Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon left from Astana, the Republic of Kazakhstan, for his homeland.