OLEA - In the heart of nature: A new vision becomes reality

Are you ready for a new life? with OLEA, NOYANLAR opens a project in the heart of nature on the most picturesque landscape in North Cyprus.

LONG BEACH, ISKELE, NORTH CYPRUS, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Once upon a time, it was the vision of the young architect Ahmet Noyan, who was already reaching for the stars at the time, that created a now flourishing metropolis out of what was then still a fallow region. For Ahmet Noyan recognized very early on that the region in the middle of the Bay of Famagusta offers all the amenities that people desire for their recreation. The Bay of Famagusta in the region of Iskele is one of the warmest and calmest bays in the Mediterranean and probably has the longest bathing season of all Mediterranean regions, lasting more than 10 months a year. So it was Ahmet Noyan who, inspired by his vision, bought enormous plots of land with the company he runs, NOYANLAR, and began planning large projects where people could not only spend their holidays but also live permanently. The bay, then known as "Mackenzie Bay", grew into LONG BEACH Iskele, which has long been known far beyond the borders of Northern Cyprus.

It is an area where, after NOYANLAR, other big names in the industry settled and created their own projects alongside Noyan's and, together with NOYANLAR, have since shaped the image of this region.

These are projects that have now made this region a real magnet for tourists. But it is not only tourists who find Long Beach in Iskele so attractive. It is also the people who want to spend the winter near the beach or investors who profit from the steadily increasing demand by renting out their properties to holidaymakers and thus achieve far above-average returns.

The Long Beach Iskele - a region that will reach its completion in a few years with its new skyline and the completion of the projects still under construction, and whose crowning glory will now be a new mega project with well over 1,400 residential units and numerous leisure facilities, just in time for Noyanlar's 50th anniversary: OCEAN LIFE.

But in his very own foresight, Ahmet Noyan has long recognized that the trend is not only towards tourism or holiday homes, but that more and more people are also choosing North Cyprus as a destination when it comes to finding a permanent place to retire. Thus, with its year-round mild climate, favorable cost of living, excellent health care system and high level of security, North Cyprus has long since become an insider's tip for retirees.

This is a growing trend that the Noyanlar company recognized in good time and began planning projects specially designed for these needs years ago. Projects that - in contrast to projects designed for pure holiday rentals - have, for example, a generally somewhat higher average age of the residents and accordingly make completely different demands on living space or the surroundings.

The new "OLEA" project, which is now being launched, is an excellent response to these needs. For example, the OLEA complex has large green areas that invite you to take a walk at any time, shops for daily needs, supermarkets, restaurants, cafés and pharmacies or doctors, or even outdoor pools and a heated indoor pool. The flats in OLEA have a comfortable, spacious layout and all offer a large balcony to enjoy the permanently beautiful climate at any time. The variants range from one-bedroom flats to two-bedroom or even three-bedroom flats. Various penthouse options with large terraces skilfully round off the offer. And all this from less than 70,000 GBP (approx. 80,000 USD).

The central location of the project, surrounded by greenery and less than 15 minutes away from beaches, sights or the airport, makes living in this complex a quiet, relaxed life in the heart of this beautiful island. The entire region where this project is located is framed by a unique natural environment that reflects all facets of this island. The village of Gecitkale, which is close to the OLEA project, offers a traditional insight into Turkish-Cypriot, Mediterranean culture and local life. The local shops or the farmers' market also open up shopping opportunities for little money and with the certainty of buying local and fresh products.

OLEA is a project that will once again set standards in comfort, infrastructure and amenities in a large residential complex. The project was created to offer people a home away from the hustle and bustle of tourist areas, while still offering all the comforts that one can expect, especially as a European or international buyer of a retirement property. The name NOYANLAR, with its 50 years of company history as the developer of this project, guarantees quality and customer satisfaction at the highest level.

That Ahmet Noyan is once again on the right track with his new project OLEA in the heart of nature and has his finger on the pulse of the times is proven by the fact alone that NOYANLAR's competitors have meanwhile also begun to acquire further plots of land in this region for their own projects. A development that could already be seen years ago at the now so popular LONG BEACH in ISKELE and has not least contributed to the massive success of the region. Existing regulations in the region of OLEA ensure that the nature of this unique landscape is preserved and that constructional interventions will only take place to the extent that they affect the environment as little as possible.

With OLEA, NOYANLAR once again makes it possible to pay for one's property in convenient installments with in-house, interest-free payment plans. Similar to a rent, a large part of the purchase price can be paid in monthly installments even after completion and handover of the property.

OLEA - A project that makes the legendary vision of Ahmet Noyan come true in an area that is rightly considered one of the most beautiful regions of the Mediterranean. Without a doubt, in a few years it will once again be said that it was precisely this vision of Ahmet Noyan and his team in NOYANLAR that once again laid the foundation for a prosperous region.