Additional Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of R Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an additional arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, April 16, 2023, in the 1400 Block of R Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 12:48 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished firearms, assaulted the victim, and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

 

On Monday, April 17, 2023, a 31-year-old adult male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

 

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 32-year-old Michael Speight, of Northwest, DC. He has been charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

