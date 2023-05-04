8 OC schools considered models for civic learning by California chief justice

California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero will personally visit two Anaheim Union High School District campuses this fall, as they are among three honorees receiving the 2023 Civic Learning Award of Excellence. Chief Justice Guerrero and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, the award’s co-sponsor, recognized 18 campuses in the state for measurable schoolwide achievements in civics on Law Day, which is recognized on May 1.
