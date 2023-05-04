Submit Release
California Water Board releases Drinking Water Needs Assessment

The California State Water Resources Control board has released its third annual Drinking Water Needs Assessment, which describes the overall health of the state’s water systems and domestic wells and helps direct the funding and regulatory work of the Safe and Affordable Funding for Equity and Resilience (SAFER) drinking water program.

