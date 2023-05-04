California Water Board releases Drinking Water Needs Assessment

The California State Water Resources Control board has released its third annual DrinkingWater Needs Assessment, which describes the overall health of the state’s water systems and domestic wells and helps direct the funding and regulatory work of the Safe and Affordable Funding for Equity and Resilience (SAFER) drinking water program.
