2023 North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition Now Accepting Entries

The North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition (NABWC) was created to identify and promote North America's best bourbons, whiskeys, and moonshines.

Only U.S. and Canadian-made whiskeys can compete for the coveted, laser-engraved NABWC "BEST OF SHOW AWARD" custom barrel head. Top winners will be showcased in New Orleans at a VIP Trade Tasting.”
— Christopher J Davies
BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 2023 North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition Now Accepting Entries
Only U.S. and Canadian-Made Whiskies May Compete Against America's Native Spirit

Wine Country Network, Inc., publishers of Wine Country International® Magazine and a global leader in producing professional beverage competitions, has announced that the 9th Annual North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition will take place on July 8-9, 2023. This double-blind competition is judged by certified spirits specialists, seasoned buyers, mixologists, sommeliers, and master distillers.

The North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition (NABWC) was created to identify and promote North America's best bourbons, whiskeys, and moonshines. Only U.S. and Canadian-made whiskeys can compete for the coveted, laser-engraved NABWC "BEST OF SHOW AWARD" custom barrel head. The NABWC uses a double-blind judging system and a 100-point scale to score entries.

Winners' Benefits Include:
•Handsome die-cast medals
•Royalty-free digital medal art
•Actual scores and judge's notes
•Follow-up article in Wine Country International® Magazine
•After-exposure at the "Best Bourbon and Whiskey" trade and consumer tasting on July 24, 2023, in New Orleans during the same week as the "Tales of The Cocktail ™ Festival".

Past "Best of Show" Winners Include:
•Virginia Distillery Company Courage & Conviction American Single Malt Whisky
•Col. E. H. Taylor, Jr. Straight Rye Whiskey
•Eagle Rare 10-Year Whiskey
•George Remus-Remus Repeal Reserve Series II
•Limited Edition Weller C.Y.P.B. Wheated Bourbon
•King's Family Distillery Ryeconic

For additional info visit: Whiskeycomp.com or call (303) 665-0855

Additional Information:

Online Entries Link:
https://thedatastill.com/home/landing/6247

Product Categories:
https://bit.ly/3yUho1o

2023 Entry Fees: $450

*Bottles Required:
•Two 750ml bottles (or equivalent ounces)
*We may request an additional bottle (Gold and Double Gold winners only) for the after-tasting event in New Orleans.

Deadlines:
•Online Entries by July 1, 2023
•Samples Delivered by July 5, 2023

Samples Shipping Address:

Wine Country Network, Inc (NABWC)
390 Interlocken Crescent, Suite 350
Broomfield, CO 80021
Tel. (303) 665-0855




Christopher J Davies
Wine Country Network, Inc
+1 303-665-0855
