Bay Area Nonprofit Serves IDD Community for Over Two Decades
Life Services Alternatives has been serving the developmentally disabled community in Santa Clara County for over two decades, surviving a global pandemicCAMPBELL, CA, USA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Services Alternatives (LSA) was founded 21 years ago by a group of parents that envisioned a place for their adult children with developmental disabilities to live independently in the community. While maintaining non-institutional care homes, LSA has created a familial environment that allows individuals to reach their fullest potential. Over the past two decades, LSA has grown to serve 90 adults with developmental disabilities within 15 homes and a day program in Santa Clara County. To celebrate over two decades of providing exceptional services, LSA will be hosting its annual fundraiser, Home is Where the Heart is, on May 20th.
Since opening three homes in 2004, LSA added 9 homes between 2007 and 2018, with five of these being home to the most medically fragile residents. In 2013, the organization opened their Community Integration Training Program which focuses on adults with developmental disabilities becoming more independent within the community by gaining work and life skills. Despite pandemic related challenges, LSA continued to meet its goal of opening one home a year, as it opened two homes in 2020 with one expanding services to Morgan Hill, and acquired a home in 2021 which upholds Jewish traditions while serving both non-Jewish and Jewish residents. In pursuit of expanding capacity, LSA has purchased its 16th home in the Morgan Hill community.
Due to the lack of staffing and high cost of living, dozens of residential care homes have been forced to close their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. While LSA has been no exception to these same challenges, the organization has worked relentlessly to provide exceptional services. “LSA continues to expand capacity and offer quality care for this marginalized community. Despite enduring challenges, we are committed to creating lifelong homes for adults with developmental disabilities,” said Dana Hooper, Executive Director of Life Services Alternatives.
LSA’s Home is Where the Heart is will take place on May 20th at the Campbell Community Center (Campbell, CA) from 4 to 7 PM. This year, LSA will be joined by American Idol finalist James Durbin, as well as comedian and parent of a special needs child, Regina Stoops. To register, visit https://bit.ly/givelsa2023.
LSA’s 2023 Home is Where the Heart is event is sponsored, in part, by LSA Cambrian Home Families, Escher Fund for Autism, Common Roots Farm, Star One Credit Union, Mark & Amy Milani, and The Allison Lee Condit Foundation.
About Life Services Alternatives
Life Services Alternatives (LSA) was founded by parents who had a dream of establishing homes for their adult children with developmental disabilities. In 2002, LSA began a journey to establish quality homes and nurturing services so that adults with developmental disabilities – including those with enduring medical needs – could receive life-long support while living in their community. LSA believes all people with developmental disabilities have the right to live life to its fullest in our community. Twenty-four hours a day, we care for and support adults in neighborhood homes in Santa Clara County. Through personalized programs focused on skill-building, we make a difference in the quality of our residents’ lives, enabling them to reach their true potential.
