Lead Us Home: A Community Movement to Create Long-Term Inclusive Communities for Adults with I/DD

LSA Community member, Tom Sullivan, holds a sign in support of the Mary Villas Housing Project at the Cupertino City Council Meeting on January 21st, 2026

LSA is uniting organizations, advocates, and policymakers to ensure every adult with I/DD has a place to call home.

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Services Alternatives (LSA), a Santa Clara County nonprofit serving adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), today announced the launch of Lead Us Home, a countywide campaign advancing a long-term vision to create inclusive, thoughtfully designed residential communities where adults with I/DD can live safely, independently, and with dignity.The campaign launches at a pivotal moment for housing and inclusion across Santa Clara County. On January 13, the Los Gatos Town Council approved Phase II of the North 40 housing project, a long‑planned mixed‑use development that will create 450 new homes—including 77 affordable units—with a portion reserved for residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities as part of an effort to meet the community’s diverse housing needs. This approval reflects growing regional recognition that communities must act now to expand housing that supports equity, belonging, and long‑term inclusion—and it helps set the stage for broader efforts like Lead Us Home, which aim to mobilize community support for truly inclusive, community‑based housing solutions county‑wide.Across Silicon Valley, adults with I/DD face a deepening housing crisis. Rising costs and limited availability leave many with few viable options, often forcing individuals to remain with aging parents, live in restrictive settings, or move far from the support systems they rely on. Lead Us Home was created to confront this reality and to advance solutions that center independence, stability, and long-term community integration.At the heart of the campaign is the progression of LSA’s own inclusive community project in Santa Clara County— a neighborhood-scale development envisioned to include approximately 90 accessible homes serving more than 180 people, shared green spaces, and opportunities for connection, independence, and growth. This future community represents more than housing; it represents a place where people of all walks of life have the opportunity to be welcomed, valued, and able to build full lives alongside their neighbors.As LSA works towards this long-term goal, Mary Avenue Villas in Cupertino represents an important beginning. The proposed 40-unit affordable housing development, which includes homes designated for adults with I/DD, reflects the same principles guiding Lead Us Home: inclusion, independence, and thoughtful integration into the surrounding community. Projects like Mary Avenue Villas demonstrate how inclusive housing can work— and how it can benefit the broader community.“For adults with I/DD, housing is the foundation for everything,” said Dana Hooper, Executive Director of Life Services Alternatives. “It impacts health, independence, employment, and relationships. The North 40 approval shows that communities across Santa Clara County are recognizing this responsibility. Lead Us Home builds on that momentum by envisioning inclusive communities that serve people with I/DD not just today, but for generations.”LSA’s Rivermark community offers a proven example of this vision in action. Designed with multiple homes connected by shared spaces, Rivermark fosters independence while encouraging social connection. Residents live as neighbors, employees, and active participants in their community— demonstrating that inclusive housing strengthens neighborhoods and enhances quality of life for all.Through storytelling, advocacy, and community engagement, Lead Us Home seeks to shift perceptions and invite residents, families, and local leaders to play a role in shaping a more inclusive Santa Clara County.“This moment isn’t about a single project or a single city,” Hooper added. “It’s about a growing movement towards inclusion— about choosing to lead our communities home.”About Life Services AlternativesLife Services Alternatives (LSA) was founded by parents who envisioned lifelong homes for their adult children with intellectual or developmental disabilities (I/DD). Since 2002, LSA has provided long-term housing and personalized support—including for individuals with complex medical needs—through neighborhood homes in Santa Clara County. LSA believes all people with developmental disabilities have the right to live full, meaningful lives in their communities and empowers residents to reach their highest potential through individualized care and skill-building programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.