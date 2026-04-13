Amid Growing Housing Crisis, Bay Area Nonprofit Expands Homes for Adults with I/DD

Home Is Where The Heart Is 2026

For more than two decades, Life Services Alternatives has been creating community-based homes where adults with I/DD can live independently and thrive.

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a growing housing crisis continues to impact adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) across the Bay Area, Life Services Alternatives (LSA) is expanding its efforts to create inclusive, community-based homes in Santa Clara County. Founded 24 years ago by a group of determined parents seeking community-based living options for their adult children, LSA has grown into a network of neighborhood homes where residents live with dignity, independence, and meaningful support. The organization also provides programs that promote skill-building, community connection, and long-term stability.To meet this urgent need, LSA has launched the Lead Us Home Campaign, a bold effort to expand inclusive housing and build a future where every adult with I/DD has a place to thrive. Through new homes, deeper community connections, and strategic partnerships, LSA is driving solutions today while building for tomorrow.“As we look toward the future, our vision is to continue expanding access to safe, inclusive housing and strengthening the community that makes this work possible,” said Dana Hooper, Executive Director of Life Services Alternatives. “Events like Home is Where the Heart Is are a powerful reminder that when our community comes together, we can create lasting change and ensure that every individual we serve has a place to truly call home.”To celebrate its impact and bring the community together in support of its mission, LSA will host its 6th annual fundraiser, Home is Where the Heart Is, on Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 4–7 PM at the Campbell Community Center. The event will feature performances by classical pianist and composer Joshua David Davis, comedian Jade Theriault, and musical stylings from the Santa Clara Chorale. LSA invites the community to celebrate these efforts and fall in love with LSA—whether it’s for the very first time or all over again.LSA’s 2026 Home is Where the Heart Is event is made possible thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, including The Allison Lee Condit Foundation, Jill & Christopher Escher, Tina & Walter Underwood, Saratoga Springs, Dave & Tracy Hovda, and Destination: Home.About Life Services AlternativesLife Services Alternatives (LSA) was founded by parents who envisioned a future where their adult children with developmental disabilities could live fulfilling lives within their communities. Since 2002, LSA has worked to create high-quality homes and nurturing services for adults with developmental disabilities, including those with enduring medical needs.Today, LSA provides 24-hour care and support in neighborhood homes throughout Santa Clara County. Through personalized programs focused on independence, community connection, and skill-building, LSA empowers adults with developmental disabilities to live meaningful lives and reach their full potential.

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