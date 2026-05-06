Life Services Alternatives to Host Rivermark Homes Tour in Celebration of Affordable Housing Month

LSA Rivermark Community Members, Steve Gouveia and Becky Arrieta share a friendly moment.

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Services Alternatives (LSA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing homes and services for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities (I/DD), is proud to invite the community to its Rivermark Homes Tour in celebration of Affordable Housing Month 2026.In partnership with SV@Home and Housing Leadership Council of San Mateo County, this special event offers a unique opportunity to step inside the homes that started it all.Join LSA on Saturday May 16, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at our Rivermark Homes, for an afternoon of guided tours and conversation. Guests will explore LSA’s inclusive community while learning about the organization’s approach to accessible, community-integrated housing and its vision for the future of supportive housing services.Our Rivermark homes hold a special place in LSA’s history as its founding residence. Since opening its doors in 2002, LSA has expanded from a single home to supporting nearly 80 adults through 16 homes across Santa Clara County. Today, Rivermark stands as a powerful example of what inclusive, affordable housing can look like for individuals with I/DD—offering not just shelter, but stability, independence, and a true sense of belonging.Throughout the tour, attendees will experience how Rivermark fosters an inclusive, community-centered environment where accessibility, connection, and independence are part of everyday life. As the founding home of Life Services Alternatives, Rivermark reflects the organization’s long-standing commitment to creating spaces where individuals with developmental disabilities can truly belong. This work is at the heart of LSA’s Lead Us Home campaign (#LeadUsHome), which calls for expanding inclusive housing solutions that empower individuals to live with dignity, stability, and a deep sense of home.This event is part of a broader effort during Affordable Housing Month to raise awareness and inspire action around housing equity. By opening its doors to the public, LSA aims to demonstrate a proven, community-based model that can help address ongoing housing challenges while empowering individuals to live fulfilling, independent lives.LSA looks forward to welcoming community members, advocates, and supporters to experience the Rivermark home firsthand and learn more about the impact of inclusive housing.To register for the Rivermark Homes Tour visit:About Life Services Alternatives (LSA):Founded in 2002, Life Services Alternatives (LSA) is a nonprofit organization committed to providing high-quality housing and support services for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities. From its first home in Rivermark to a growing network of 16 residences, LSA serves nearly 80 individuals across Santa Clara County, offering stable housing, community integration, and lifelong support in an inclusive environment.

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