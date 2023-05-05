One Planet Group Deepens Investment Into New Technologies that Make a Difference
Financial success and sustainability are inextricably linked. By caring about our impact, we’re not only able to build successful businesses but also leave the world a bit better than we found it.”WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world continues to grapple with jarring social and environmental issues, One Planet Group has tripled down on its imperative to invest in companies that are using innovative approaches to prioritize social and environmental impact. Today, One Planet Group announced recent investments into three such companies: Glass, Gybe, and Predict Health.
— Payam Zamani, Founder of One Planet Group
Gybe has created water quality monitoring tools for maintaining healthy and resilient water ecosystems, working on the cutting edge of what's possible in remote sensing data science for surface water. Designed to help to keep drinking water safe, conserve delicate aquatic ecosystems, and provide long-term impact monitoring for research and development, Gybe’s tools use satellite imagery to monitor quality at a never before seen scale.
Glass is an e-Commerce startup based out of Silicon Valley. By powering marketplaces for convenient and compliant small purchases, they are revolutionizing how governments buy. Glass focuses on enabling compliant transactions between government buyers and verified vendors without bids or paperwork, through a cloud-based platform, helping local, state, and federal agencies make inclusive, sustainable and compliant purchases, through a government-exclusive marketplace. By streamlining small government purchases, they aim to maximize value for taxpayers' money, increase the quality and variety of products and services acquired by governments, diversify and expand the pool of available government vendors, and simplify decision-making for public employees.
Predict Health works with insurers to create high-value Medicare plans and engaging plan experiences that meet the needs of the increasingly technologically savvy, and independent, senior population. They assist Medicare consumers in getting the most out of their coverage experience, with the goal to help Healthcare Organizations accelerate growth and improve quality by centering consumers.
One Planet Group has invested in over 43 seed and early-stage startups, with four reaching unicorn status. Almost 80% of One Planet Group’s investments have been in companies run by women and people of color, with over 33% of the companies in their total portfolio being led by women. While One Planet Groups looks for strong business opportunities, they prioritize companies and entrepreneurs that are committed to using their companies as a platform to contribute to the betterment of the world, and working with those who are redefining what it means to be an ethically and socially responsible company - be that through their product, service, time, or team. With this focus One Planet Group hopes to pave the way for a new era of socially and environmentally conscious investing, where the bottom line is about more than only financial returns.
One Planet Group is a closely held private equity firm that owns a suite of online technology and media businesses while also investing in early-stage companies. Owned and operated businesses span a variety of industries including ad tech, publishing, and media. One Planet Group’s mission is to support strong business ideas while building an ethos that helps improve society and give back to communities.
Infused with foundational values which promote diversity and inclusion, unity, service to humanity, and excellence in all things, One Planet Group strives to foster an environment that promotes equality, love, and empowerment.
The company’s investment portfolio includes over 40 startups representing a diverse group of innovative tech-enabled products and solutions. Investing primarily in high-growth early-stage entities, the focus is on companies that aspire to the concept of ‘Innovation + Intention.’ Specific areas of focus include the future of mobility, education technology, health technology, and environmental solutions. Due to the early nature of these investments, the usual transaction amount is between $100,000 and $3 million.
One Planet Group’s core operating businesses include Buyerlink, a leading online marketplace for performance-based marketing; Autoweb, providing performance-based marketing solutions to the automotive industry; California.com, a curated guide to traveling and living in California; and Contractors.com, a site connecting homeowners and service providers. One Planet Group also operates BahaiTeachings.org, a non-profit platform that shares personal perspectives to promote the oneness of humanity.
One Planet Group was founded by tech entrepreneur Payam Zamani in 2015. With offices and employees in over ten countries, its global headquarters is located in Walnut Creek, California.
