MDC invites kids to free fishing day on May 20 at Roaring River State Park

CASSVILLE, Mo. – Young anglers will have opportunities to fish for free at Kids’ Fishing Day, May 20 at Roaring River State Park. This event is co-sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Kids’ Fishing Day will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. At this event, an area of the park will be designated as a fishing area for youths age 15 and under. Children in that age range can pick up free trout tags at the Roaring River Hatchery any time on May 19 and all day on the day of the event at the large tent across from the falls.

MDC staff and volunteers will be available to assist the young anglers. There will be a limited number of poles and bait available, but anglers are encouraged to bring their own fishing gear. Parents are welcome to assist kids too, but only one pole may be used between the helper and the child. Adults are not allowed to fish by themselves.

For more information, call MDC’s Roaring River Hatchery at 417-847-2430 or e-mail Jared.Ballard@mdc.mo.gov.