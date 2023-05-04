Submit Release
2023 N.C. State Fair Youth Livestock Scholarship recipients announced

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
THURSDAY, MAY 4, 2023

CONTACT: Neil Bowman, director
N.C. State Fair Livestock Shows
919-270-7094

31 students awarded scholarships

RALEIGH – Thirty-one North Carolina students have been named recipients of 2023 N.C. State Fair Youth Livestock Scholarships, Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler announced.

The scholarships are designed for high school seniors and students currently enrolled in an institute of higher education who have participated in the junior livestock or market turkey shows at the N.C. State Fair.

The scholarships are funded from a percentage of the total sales at the N.C. State Fair Sale of Champions. The number of scholarships awarded each year is based on qualified applicants and funds available from the previous year’s Sale of Champions. Because of strong support of the 2022 sale, 30 scholarships valued at $2,000 each were awarded this year. One $2,500 scholarship was also sponsored by Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina.

“We greatly appreciate the numerous buyers and sponsors that help make the Sale of Champions a success," said Neil Bowman, director of the N.C. State Fair livestock shows.

A selection committee evaluated applicants based on their involvement with N.C. State Fair junior livestock shows, academic achievement, extracurricular activities and an essay. Each application was assigned a number and identifying information was removed before evaluation.

Following is a list of scholarship recipients by county. All scholarships are for $2,000 unless otherwise noted:

Alamance
-- Alexis Hester of Graham plans to attend N.C. State University or N.C. A&T State Univeristy                                   
-- Aiden Kernodle of Graham plans to attend Virginia Tech or N.C. State University
-- Louis Williard of Graham will attend N.C. State University

Anson
-- Lynlee Martin of Wadesboro plans to attend N.C. State University

Buncombe
-- Shelby Candler of Weaverville plans to attend Redlands Community College
-- Anna Reeves of Swannanoa plans to attend AB-Tech Community College

Catawba
-- Emma Vanhoy of Catawba will attend N.C. State University
-- Hannah Vanhoy of Catawba plans to attend N.C. State University – Farm Credit Associations of NC Scholarship recipient - $2,500

Cleveland
-- Rex Howard of Lattimore plans to attend N.C. State University

Davidson
-- Salem Ward of Davidson plans to attend UNC-Greensboro

Franklin
-- Hope Latta of Zebulon plans to attend N.C. State University

Halifax
-- Zachery Keeter of Enfield will attend N.C. State University

Henderson
-- Haley Hargus of Zirconia will attend Mars Hill University

Hyde
-- Maggie Glass of Belhaven plans to attend N.C. State University

Iredell
-- Hannah Loftin of Troutman will attend University of Mount Olive
                                                                                   
Jackson
-- Avery King of Sylva plans to attend the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill
-- Abbegail King of Sylva plans to attend Clemson University

Johnston
-- Emily Oberman of Clayton plans to attend Johnston County Community College
-- Anna Taylor of Princeton will attend Barton College
-- Mary Wood of Willow Spring will attend Oklahoma State University

Macon
-- Hannah Smith of Franklin plans to attend Appalachian State University or Western Carolina University

Nash
-- Leah Suydam of Middlesex is undecided

Pitt
-- Conner Mills of Greenville will attend Lees-McRae College

Randolph
-- Rylee Schofield of Trinity will attend University of Mount Olive

Richmond
-- Savannah Shepard of Ellerbe is planning to attend N.C. State University

Rowan
-- Josie Correll of Cleveland will attend Connors State College

Stokes
-- Lynae Bowman of Germanton will attend Oklahoma State University
-- Amber Shutsky of Pinnacle is undecided

Wayne
-- Jacob Hinson of Princeton will attend N.C. State University

Wake
-- Mason Judy of Raleigh plans to attend N.C. State University

Wilson
-- Emma Vick of Wilson will attend N.C. State University


For more information on how individuals and organizations can support the 2023 Junior Livestock Sale of Champions or the scholarship program, contact Neil Bowman, director of N.C. State Fair livestock shows, at neil.bowman@ncagr.gov or 919-270-7094.

