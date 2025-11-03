A new chapter for N.C. wine: Polk County's first dedicated American Viticulture Area designation granted

TRYON – The wine industry in North Carolina celebrates a significant milestone as the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau approved the establishment of the state’s seventh American Viticulture Area (AVA).

The Tryon Foothills AVA, which spans around 176 square miles in Polk County and accounts for over 77 acres of quality winegrapes, provides tangible proof of a viticulture and winemaking renaissance that has been taking place in this region over the last 30 years.

This new appellation is distinct, defined and poised to raise the profile of the region’s wines.

“The designation of the Tryon Foothills AVA is a proud moment for North Carolina agriculture and a testament to the hard work of our growers and winemakers in this region,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Our state’s wine industry continues to grow in both quality and prominence. The official recognition of the region highlights the unique character of our foothills and the value of preserving agricultural land for generations to come.”

Joseph Forrest of Resource Geoservices LLC was instrumental in defining the particularities of the Tryon Foothills AVA. The region is uniquely situated on the western edge of the Inner Piedmont, where rolling hills meet the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. These geographical and climatic characteristics lend the land a recognizably distinct terroir that presents itself in the grapes grown in the region.

Some of the key features include:

Topography: Elevation in the area ranges from about 712 feet to up to 1,656 feet. The region lies above the valley floors and below the Blue Ridge peaks, giving it a distinctive foothill character.

Climate & Growing Conditions: The region falls entirely into the "Hot" category (67-72°F average growing season temperature) under the Winegrape Climate/Maturity Grouping system, making it especially well-suited for certain vinifera and Rhône-style varietals.

Thermal Belt Effect: The region benefits from a natural "thermal belt" effect where cool air drains away at night and warmer air settles in the hillsides, helping extend the growing season and reduce frosts.

Soil & Drainage: Though the official rule focuses primarily on climate and topography, the area's soils and drainage patterns support quality viticulture, helping the AVA petition make its case.

“For winemakers and growers inside the newly established AVA, this means they may now label their wines as ‘Tryon Foothills’ as long as at least 85% of the grapes are grown within the AVA,” said Nicole Chesney, NCDA&CS marketing specialist and executive director of the N.C. Wine and Grape Council. “It gives them a defined brand and provenance that aligns with the quality of wines that are being made in the foothills.”

For consumers, the designation offers a new marker of origin and regional identity. As more vineyards plant and bring wines to market under this name, they can begin to look for ‘Tryon Foothills’ on labels as a signifier of place, terroir and regional character.

Regional signifiers include:

The AVA is contained entirely within Polk County, it is not nested inside any other AVA nor overlaps one.

The footprint includes four commercial wineries and 12 vineyards with commercial cultivation of wine-grapes across roughly 77.7 acres of planted vines with 14 different grape varieties grown.

Vineyards in the region are already producing varietals well-suited to this terroir, and the AVA designation is expected to accelerate investment, recognition and tourism.

“The establishment of this AVA has been a goal for the industry professionals of Polk County for the better part of two decades,” said Cory Lillberg from Parker Binns Vineyard. “It represents the culmination of years of hard work and dedication to producing world-class, award-winning wines in a place with viticulture history dating back to the late 1800s.”

The Tryon Foothills AVA Committee was formed by local growers, wineries and stakeholders and led Lillberg to support the petition and now to carry forward the mission of promoting the region, educating growers and shared marketing of the designation.

The North Carolina Wine & Grape Council promotes the growth of the state’s wine, cider and mead industries through education, marketing and support of quality-driven producers. With more than 200 wineries and vineyards across the state, North Carolina ranks in the top 10 wine-producing states in the U.S. To learn more, visit www.ncwine.org or follow on Instagram and Facebook @ncwines.

