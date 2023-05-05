INSTAMORTGAGE CEO NAMED ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR IN 2023 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®
Shashank Shekhar, CEO of InstaMortgage, named the winner of the Stevie® Award in the Best Entrepreneur - Financial Services category.UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shashank Shekhar, CEO of InstaMortgage, was named the winner of the Stevie® Award in the Best Entrepreneur - Financial Services category in the 21st Annual American Business Awards®. He is a repeat honoree, having also won the award in 2022.
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Shashank Shekhar was nominated in the Best Entrepreneur category for Financial Services.
The judges noted, “Very inspiring work that proves that purpose and rapid growth aren't mutually exclusive when done right.” They went on to say, “The differentiated offering backed by technology is commendable. The difference in customer service by leveraging automation and taking care of customer experience has been key to his success, which is reflected in business performances.”
More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.
“I am humbled and honored to receive the Entrepreneur of the Year Stevie Award. This recognition is a testament to my team's hard work and dedication, who share in this achievement. As an entrepreneur, I am driven by the passion for making homeownership opportunities equal to all and the role that InstaMortgage plays in making that possible. The award inspires me to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and to strive for excellence in everything we do.” said Shashank Shekhar, CEO of InstaMortgage.
“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About InstaMortgage
Originally founded in 2008 by Shashank Shekhar as Arcus Lending, the company rebranded as InstaMortgage in 2021. The company has been named to the Inc 500 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. By combining their superior technology with expert advice, legendary customer service, and competitive rates, they deliver a radically different mortgage experience customized to their client's needs across 28 licensed states.
More details at https://instamortgage.com/
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of The 2023 American Business Awards include HCL America, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.
