State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

Vermont Route 14 North, near Griggs Rd Albany, will be shut down due to a head on collision with two vehicles.

Updates will be provided as details are available.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Andrea H Bushway

Williston PSAP

ECD II

802 878 7111