VSP investigates shooting in Montgomery

Vermont State Police investigates shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Vermont (Thursday, May 4, 2023) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting in which a man was wounded Thursday afternoon, May 4, 2023, outside a home in Montgomery.

The shooting occurred at about 1:30 p.m. in the vicinity 128 Highland Springs Rd. The victim was transported by helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment. He was reported to be stable at the hospital as of 4 p.m. The parties involved in this incident are accounted for, and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation into this incident is in its earliest stages and involves members of the state police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Field Force Division.

No further information is available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

