"Yellow Bird" Officially Selected for the Los Angeles International Film Festival

LAMA Entertainment's multi-award winning, family-friendly comedy "Yellow Bird," directed and starring Angus Benfield ("Inventing Anna," "NCIS"), soars into the Independent Filmmakers Showcase at the LA International Film Festival.

In the grocery aisles of life, we find our family; a blend of seasoned souls and dreamers united in the microcosmos of the world, where authenticity thrives and reality lingers.” — Angus Benfield, Director and Star of "Yellow Bird"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Bridge and Acorn Entertainment and LAMA Entertainment are proud to announce that the award-winning feature film "Yellow Bird" has been officially selected to screen at the prestigious Los Angeles International Film Festival. With a unique blend of comedy and light drama, reminiscent of popular TV shows like The Office and Schitt’s Creek, "Yellow Bird" promises to deliver a heartwarming and entertaining cinematic experience.Directed, produced, and starring Angus Benfield (“Inventing Anna,” “NCIS“), "Yellow Bird" is set in a small country-town grocery store and follows the story of Jake (Angus Benfield), a once-successful PR specialist, now a stock boy in his mid-forties, struggling with sobriety and his conscience. Jake's journey to happiness is filled with quirky characters and unexpected twists. With an incredible ensemble cast including Brian Doyle-Murray ("Caddyshack," "Groundhog Day"), Kathy Garver ("Family Affair"), and Plastic Martyr ("Little Women: LA", "Botched”), the film has already garnered multiple awards, including "Best Feature Film" at the Santa Monica International Film Festival, Mediterranean Film Festival, and Mabig Film Festival, as well as "Best Narrative Feature" at the World Film Carnival Singapore.Shot on location in Shasta County, California, USA, and the Holiday Market in Palo Cedro, "Yellow Bird" is a testament to the creative vision of the talented team behind the film. Tony Jerris penned the script, with Cliff Goldsmith as the Cinematographer, Christopher Hawthorn as the Composer, and Ruth Benfield as the Production Designer. The film is produced by Bridge and Acorn Entertainment and distributed by LAMA Entertainment.Alan Ng from Film Threat praises "Yellow Bird" as "an independent comedy/light drama brimming with positivity... the injection of hope and goodwill that we need now more than ever." The official screening date and time for the film at the Los Angeles International Film Festival will be announced in early May.About Bridge and Acorn Entertainment:With over 25 years of film and television experience, Bridge and Acorn Entertainment combines cutting-edge film and television production with a strong focus on creating high-quality, lower-risk, and higher-return-of-investment films for the domestic and global foreign market.About LAMA Entertainment:Founded in 2020, LAMA Entertainment is a distribution and production branch of Bridge & Acorn Entertainment, known for its successful theatrical releases and innovative motion picture production model. https://www.lamaentertainment.com | FB/I: @lamaentertainmentcaFor more information about LAMA Entertainment, Yellow Bird, and director/producer/star Angus Benfield, please visit LAMA Entertainment's website at https://www.lamaentertainment.com/yellow-bird , follow on Facebook or Instagram @lamaentertainmentca, and contact EPEC Media at YellowBird@epecmedia.com.

Official Trailer for "Yellow Bird" starring Angus Benfield ("Inventing Anna,""NCIS") from LAMA Entertainment. Visit lamaentertainment.net for more.