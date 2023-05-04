"Yellow Bird" Officially Selected for the Los Angeles International Film Festival
"Yellow Bird," directed by and starring Angus Benfield ("Inventing Anna," "NCIS"), is a multi-award winning family-friendly comedy, and is set to soar at the LA International Film Festival.
LAMA Entertainment's multi-award winning, family-friendly comedy "Yellow Bird," directed and starring Angus Benfield ("Inventing Anna," "NCIS"), soars into the Independent Filmmakers Showcase at the LA International Film Festival.
Directed, produced, and starring Angus Benfield (“Inventing Anna,” “NCIS“), "Yellow Bird" is set in a small country-town grocery store and follows the story of Jake (Angus Benfield), a once-successful PR specialist, now a stock boy in his mid-forties, struggling with sobriety and his conscience. Jake's journey to happiness is filled with quirky characters and unexpected twists. With an incredible ensemble cast including Brian Doyle-Murray ("Caddyshack," "Groundhog Day"), Kathy Garver ("Family Affair"), and Plastic Martyr ("Little Women: LA", "Botched”), the film has already garnered multiple awards, including "Best Feature Film" at the Santa Monica International Film Festival, Mediterranean Film Festival, and Mabig Film Festival, as well as "Best Narrative Feature" at the World Film Carnival Singapore.
Shot on location in Shasta County, California, USA, and the Holiday Market in Palo Cedro, "Yellow Bird" is a testament to the creative vision of the talented team behind the film. Tony Jerris penned the script, with Cliff Goldsmith as the Cinematographer, Christopher Hawthorn as the Composer, and Ruth Benfield as the Production Designer. The film is produced by Bridge and Acorn Entertainment and distributed by LAMA Entertainment.
Alan Ng from Film Threat praises "Yellow Bird" as "an independent comedy/light drama brimming with positivity... the injection of hope and goodwill that we need now more than ever." The official screening date and time for the film at the Los Angeles International Film Festival will be announced in early May.
About Bridge and Acorn Entertainment:
With over 25 years of film and television experience, Bridge and Acorn Entertainment combines cutting-edge film and television production with a strong focus on creating high-quality, lower-risk, and higher-return-of-investment films for the domestic and global foreign market.
https://www.bridgeandacorn.com
About LAMA Entertainment:
Founded in 2020, LAMA Entertainment is a distribution and production branch of Bridge & Acorn Entertainment, known for its successful theatrical releases and innovative motion picture production model. https://www.lamaentertainment.com | FB/I: @lamaentertainmentca
For more information about LAMA Entertainment, Yellow Bird, and director/producer/star Angus Benfield, please visit LAMA Entertainment's website at https://www.lamaentertainment.com/yellow-bird, follow on Facebook or Instagram @lamaentertainmentca, and contact EPEC Media at YellowBird@epecmedia.com.
Official Trailer for "Yellow Bird" starring Angus Benfield ("Inventing Anna,""NCIS") from LAMA Entertainment. Visit lamaentertainment.net for more.