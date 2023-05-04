Thursday, May 4

‘Clean energy revolution.’ WA Gov. Jay Inslee signs 7 energy bills into law in Tri-Cities

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee came to the energy hub of the Pacific Northwest — the Tri-Cities — to sign seven clean energy bills passed by the Legislature in the session just ended. The bills Inslee signed are intended to help move the state toward its goal of 100% clean energy by 2045. “The world is looking to Washington state to lead a clean energy revolution and we are delivering,” Inslee said. The bills are intended to help the state prepare the electric grid for increased clean energy transmission, require cities to support greenhouse gas emission reduction, support the transition of workers into clean energy jobs and make environmental review of new clean energy projects more efficient. Continue reading at Tri-City Herald. (Bob Brawdy)

WA passed a ‘Voting Rights Act 2.0’ bill. Here’s what’s in it

Voters across Washington have a new tool that strengthens their voting rights and makes it easier for citizens and community groups to challenge discrimination in local elections. House Bill 1048, sponsored by one of the new Latina members of the Washington Legislature, Rep. Sharlett Mena, D-Tacoma, is another boost for voting rights in Washington, both local and national advocates say. “I hope that lowering the barrier of access will lead to more people using it,” said Rep. Mena. “If there’s one thing I want to make sure I do in my time in the Legislature, is make it easier for folks of color and folks from diverse communities to run for office and not have those [election] systems be an impediment.” Continue reading at Crosscut. (Amanda Snyder)

New police pursuit bill signed by Gov. Inslee

Governor Inslee signed a new police pursuit law into place, rolling back some restrictions from previous laws limiting when police in Washington could engage in a pursuit. It changes the wording of the existing law to allow pursuits if an officer has “reasonable suspicion” rather than “probable cause” of a violent crime. The bill also says that officers could chase a suspect as long as the suspect poses a serious risk of harm to others. “It’s kind of a fine line, and the way I look at it is, at what point are we going to say, you could pursue a stolen car, but do we really want to endanger a person’s life? Put people in danger? Not only the officer but the public in danger over a stolen car?” Sen. John Lovick, a Democrat representing the 44th district, the bills sponsor said. “I’m just not there yet. But I’m not saying maybe next year, we can’t come back and take a closer look at that.” Continue reading at MyNorthwest. (Ryan McFadden)

Associated Press

Inslee rolls back limitations on police chases (Lovick)

Aberdeen Daily World

School-based health center finalized for North Beach

Axios

Washington will add more pot shops as part of social equity push (Saldaña)

Washington ranked second-best state, behind … Utah

Bellingham Herald

‘We’re all very excited’: Major expansion planned for this Bellingham community park

Youth in WA foster care face financial, educational barriers to earning a driver’s license

Capital Press

Washington trucking industry braces for California law coming north

Columbian

Vancouver to add $140.2M to 2023-24 budget

Washington Department of Ecology seeks input on state’s plastics law

Clark County Council rejects state’s population estimates, use figures from Building Industry Association of Clark County

Opinion: Oregon should rethink interstate toll proposal

Everett Herald

Mayor given new authority to expand Everett’s ‘no sit, no lie’ zones

‘We can’t let hate scare us’: Edmonds vigil pushes back at hateful flyers

Pilchuck, Big Four, other trails to close for part or all of 2023

Homelessness in Snohomish County at highest since 2012, count finds

Editorial: Ease path to hire farmworkers for state agriculture

The Inlander

Washington lawmakers’ failure to update drug possession law could end in compromise or piecemeal rules (Billig)

Once thick with salmon, Spokane’s thundering waters pulse through our past and present — coursing on toward climate change

International Examiner

CM Morales hosts first gathering of Seattle’s new Social Housing Developer Board

News Tribune

Remann Hall programs turn around at-risk kids’ lives. Can they help prevent violence?

New York Times

F.T.C. Seeks ‘Blanket’ Ban on Meta’s Use of Young Users’ Data

Puget Sound Business Journal

New grads have high expectations. Here’s what they’re looking for.

Amazon employees return to downtown, bringing hope and traffic

Seattle Medium

Opinion: New Social Equity Law Will Provide Opportunity To Participate In Cannabis Marketplace

Seattle Times

Culprit revealed in Bainbridge Island ferry grounding

ACLU challenges claim that SPD is a ‘transformed’ department

WA judge fines AG’s office, DSHS in ‘cavalier’ withholding of lawsuit evidence

Editorial: The King County Crisis Care Centers levy passed. Now get to work

Spokesman Review

Summerlike heat caused quick snowmelt and rising rivers

Another ‘error’ blamed as homeless turned away from Trent shelter amid Cannon closure

Tri-City Herald

‘Clean energy revolution.’ WA Gov. Jay Inslee signs 7 energy bills into law in Tri-Cities

Washington Post

Western fires could be delayed after months of rain and snow, but risk remains

KING 5 TV (NBC)

‘Gun ownership is a huge responsibility’: Tacoma police address gun theft in the city

Push for better use of mental health advance directives in Washington

Everett City Council votes to expand controversial ‘no sit, no lie’ ordinance

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Washington cities want the state to follow their lead on unlawful drug possession

Seattle police unable to engage in pursuits unless they undergo specific training

Inslee signs slew of laws aimed at moving Washington to clean energy (Fitzgibbon, Nguyen, Billig)

KNKX Public Radio

WSU researchers win historic FDA approval for gene-edited pork

KUOW Public Radio

What’s in a name, like ‘assault weapon’?: Today So Far

Volunteers needed to defend Washington against the green crab invasion

Public News Service

WA Legislation Could Improve Workplace Safety (Dhingra)

Q13 TV (FOX)

West Seattle Bridge ramp closed until further notice due to 5×4 hole in the road

Cascadia Daily News

Ecology seeks public comment on Whatcom Waterway cleanup

Crosscut

WA passed a ‘Voting Rights Act 2.0’ bill. Here’s what’s in it (Mena, Saldaña)

Washington aprueba la “Ley de Derecho de Voto 2.0”. Esto es lo que significa (Mena, Saldaña)

MyNorthwest

New police pursuit bill signed by Gov. Inslee (Lovick, Hackney, Stonier)

WA, DOE agree to updated cleanup plan for Hanford Nuclear Reservation

Megabus an option for public transportation to Eastern Washington