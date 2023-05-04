Submit Release
Summit Rest Area on I-80 by Laramie to be closed for cleaning and repairs

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Summit Rest Area near mile marker 323 on I-80 east of Laramie will be temporarily closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 9th and 10th, due to facility repairs and deep cleaning.

The closure will begin at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and will remain closed through Wednesday while repairs, cleaning and maintenance take place.

Facilities, including restrooms and tourist information areas, will remain closed to the public. Truck parking will remain available while car and RV parking will be closed.

