DriveSafe Online Enables HVAC Company to Achieve Zero Fleet Accidents
Florida company needed to change employee driving behavior to mitigate risk and ensure their fleet was protected.
Our courses are designed to help improve driver behavior, reduce accident rates, and potentially lower insurance premiums to make the training investment worthwhile for employers.”WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Challenges can come from any direction for a growing business.
At Florida-based Peaden Air Conditioning/Plumbing/Electrical, company leaders recognized that their vehicle fleet was the biggest risk to their employees and the company. Even one accident could affect driver confidence, cost the business tens of thousands of dollars, and damage the company’s reputation.
They knew why they needed to change their employees’ driving behavior, but they weren’t sure how to modify the high-risk driving habits effectively.
The solution was simple and affordable.
Traffic Accidents are Expensive
Driving is one of the most dangerous activities people perform. For employees who must drive to complete their work responsibilities, it can be disastrous. Motor vehicle accidents are the leading cause of work-related deaths in the United States.
Employee-involved crashes cost employers more than $70 billion in a single year—$36 billion for damages, workplace disruption, and liability, and an additional $36 billion to cover sick leave, medical expenses, and work-related losses. The average cost of a single non-fatal injury accident is $74,000.
A large percentage of crashes are due to human factors including speeding, distracted driving, and failure to use adequate care behind the wheel. That means many accidents can be prevented when drivers are aware of their surroundings and trained to anticipate, identify, and avoid road dangers.
Time to Get Defensive
As Peaden expanded services to multiple Florida cities including Pensacola, Destin, Fort Walton Beach, and Panama City, the company realized that more customers in more locations meant more employees were driving on the road.
“We decided to offer an online defensive driving course to our employees,” said Steve Sowers, director of safety and process control at Peaden. “It’s a portable and flexible option, and the best way to get training to lots of employees in different cities.”
Sowers added that he wanted a safe driver course that was long enough to be substantial and had good content to keep his employees interested. The company finally selected the DriveSafe Online Defensive Driving Course.
“To be honest, the low price first caught my attention,” said Sowers. “But then I went through the DriveSafe Online course and was impressed with the quality of content. The videos just look fantastic, and I actually learned about safe driving.”
Sowers explained that an early challenge to offering the course involved managers and not employees. Since the department managers are responsible for meeting strict deadlines, they were concerned about losing driver production while the employees took the training. However, since the course can be viewed online anytime from anywhere, the drivers fit the training into their schedules without missing service calls.
“We have seen a big improvement in driver behavior since starting the course,” said Sowers. “Our drivers are more aware of their behavior. We haven’t had a single 100% at-fault accident involving a fleet vehicle in six months and counting. With 177 vehicles, that’s pretty great.”
Saves Lives, Save Money
While implementing driver training is an effective plan for keeping employees and the people on the road around them safe, it can also help companies save money.
Many insurance providers offer defensive driving discounts for drivers who successfully complete a driver safety course. A course completion certificate could be worth up to 10% off annual insurance premiums for three consecutive years.
“Even if an insurance agent doesn’t promise savings, avoiding accidents can help slow the rate of policy increases over time,” said Patrick Mileham, director of editorial development at DriveSafe Online. “Our courses are designed to help improve driver behavior, reduce accident rates, and potentially lower insurance premiums to make the training investment worthwhile for employers.”
Preventing accidents is a sound business decision. Companies that prioritize defensive driving training are taking an important step towards protecting their employees and their bottom line.
To learn more about the benefits of adding a defensive driving course to your employee training strategy, visit DriveSafeOnline.org/benefits.
About DriveSafe Online
Named “Best Overall Online Defensive Driving Course” by Investopedia, DriveSafe Online is a trusted training partner and the industry-leading expert in online learning.
Visit drivesafeonline.org for more information about DriveSafe Online defensive driving courses.
