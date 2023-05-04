Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 3400 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 8:43 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 21-year-old Tywuan Simmons, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.