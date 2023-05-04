Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 2400 Block of Wagner Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in the 2400 block of Wagner Street, Southeast.

At approximately 6:45 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, 29-year-old Dennis Vanison, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.