New Mexico Military Institute Hires Head of School for Intermediate Preparatory Academy

D’Anna O'Mera, Head of School, Intermediate Preparatory Academy

The new educational endeavor will begin with a founding class of sixth graders only, with seventh and eighth grades to be added in subsequent years.

O’Mera’s appointment is a historical moment for our community, as one of our own returns home to shine as a community leader.” — MG Jerry Grizzle, Ph.D., USA (Retired), President/Superintendent, NMMI

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The New Mexico Military Institute ( NMMI ) is proud to announce D’Anna O'Mera as the new Head of School for the upcoming Intermediate Preparatory Academy ( IPA ) opening in the fall of 2023.Ms. O'Mera was chosen from a highly competitive nationwide pool of candidates, and her extensive experience and outstanding track record as an instructional leader make her the perfect fit for this new role. She has garnered high praise from parents and staff alike for her dedication to educational excellence and her ability to inspire and motivate both students and faculty.“Ms. O’Mera comes to us with more than 20 years in education; including 5 years as a successful instructional leader, more than 15 years of teaching experience, two master's degrees in education, and a bachelor's degree from Eastern New Mexico University,” stated MG Jerry Grizzle, Ph.D., USA (Retired), President/Superintendent of the New Mexico Military Institute.“Her experience as an Adjunct Professor at Eastern Arizona University for seven years has further solidified her reputation as a respected educator and instructional leader. Over the course of her career, she has demonstrated a deep understanding of the latest instructional methods and best practices in education.”"I cannot express how excited I am to become a part of the NMMI family, and the opportunity to contribute to the development of the new Intermediate Preparatory Academy,” said O’Mera.As the Head of School for NMMI’s Intermediate Preparatory Academy, Ms. O'Mera will be responsible for overseeing the academic and administrative operations of the school.As a Roswell native, she is well versed in community values and the vision set forth by the Board of Regents and Superintendent for the new 6th through 8th grade preparatory academy. Her exceptional leadership skills and deep commitment to education will ensure that the academy delivers on its mission of providing the highest quality educational experience to the students of Roswell.“As a young student, I remember the feeling of awe I had for NMMI and its castle-like magnificence. Although it was set in the middle of town, I never considered that the educational opportunities it offers were for me,” shared O’Mera. “I believe that the Intermediate Preparatory school will remedy this, opening a gateway for the youth of Roswell to gain access to the opportunities of academic excellence that are a tradition at NMMI.”Ms. O’Mera and her family are excited to return to Roswell; to reunite with friends and family and contribute to the community. Her husband, John O’Mera recently took over as the head coach for NMMI’s Colt football program; her son Bryant, 13, enjoys playing football, basketball and baseball, and her daughter Crimson, 20, will be moving to Roswell with her own family.“Ms. O’Mera’s appointment is truly a historical moment for our great community, as one of our own returns home to shine as a new community leader, and her leadership is sure to be an asset to the school and the community for many years to come,” said Grizzle.About NMMI’s Intermediate Preparatory AcademyIPA will provide a learning option based on the highest standards of an intensive, immersive and diverse curriculum within a structured environment with personal attention towards the continued educational preparation and success of our youth during the most formative years of educational development resulting in a motivation and love for learning. https://www.nmmi.edu/ipa/ (575) 624-8010 | PrepAcademy@nmmi.edu | 402 W Country Club Rd. | Roswell, NM 88201. Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/nmmi.ipa

Intermediate Preparatory Academy: Coming August 2023