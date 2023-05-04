Frenchman's Reef Resorts Partners with CyberDyme to Enhance Sales Presentations with Virtual Reality
Launch of VRtour, an immersive virtual reality experience controlled from a tabletLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Frenchman's Reef is proud to announce a new partnership with CyberDyme, a leading virtual reality (VR) sales and marketing solutions provider. The launch of CyberDyme’s VRtour platform will enable the Frenchman’s Reef sales team to deliver immersive virtual reality presentations to potential customers.
VRtour is a proprietary solution that gives control back to the sales representative. This cutting-edge technology marks a pioneering and unprecedented use of VR in the hospitality industry worldwide. It’s an immersive branded VR experience controlled from a tablet, allowing the presenter to guide the customer through a captivating journey of the Frenchman's Reef resorts, consisting of The Westin Beach Resort & Spa and Morningstar Buoy Haus Beach Resort, Autograph Collection.
"We're excited to be working with CyberDyme to bring a new level of engagement to our sales presentations," said Mike Lorenz, Director of Sales and Marketing at Frenchman's Reef. "With VRtour, we can showcase the beauty and unique features of our resorts in a way that was never before possible. This is revolutionizing how we sell and market our resorts with tremendous results and helps us stand out in a crowded marketplace."
The use of virtual reality in sales presentations has been shown to increase engagement and lead to higher conversion rates. By partnering with CyberDyme, Frenchman's Reef is positioning itself at the forefront of innovation in the hospitality industry.
"We're thrilled to be working with Frenchman's Reef, a brand that is synonymous with luxury and quality," said Juan Sotelo, CEO & Co-founder of CyberDyme. "Our VRtour platform is designed to help travel and tourism businesses like Frenchman’s Reef resorts showcase their products and services in a way that is both memorable and effective. We look forward to a long and successful partnership."
About Frenchman's Reef
Frenchman’s Reef is a destination consisting of two spectacular resorts: the Westin Beach
Resort & Spa and Morningstar Buoy Haus Beach Resort, Autograph Collection, located in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The resorts feature a combined 484 guest rooms and suites, two beaches, nine restaurants and lounges, a spa, and a wide range of recreational activities.
About CyberDyme
CyberDyme is a US-based company that specializes in creating commerce and marketing platform solutions that leverage virtual reality technology. Its products include a VRshopping application that enables users to purchase physical products in a virtual reality environment and a VR-as-a-Service (VRaaS) solution that caters to the needs of enterprise field sales teams. The company's clientele spans across the globe. To learn more, visit CyberDyme's LinkedIn company page.
