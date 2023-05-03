Loren Alikhan could become 1st South Asian woman on DC District Court

President Joe Biden announced today he would nominate appeals court judge Loren Alikhan to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Alikhan, if confirmed, would be the first South Asian American woman to serve on that prestigious court.

The former Solicitor General for the District of Columbia has served on the DC Court of Appeals since 2022.

She has clerked for Judge Louis H. Pollak on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania from 2006 to 2007 and for Judge Thomas L. Ambro on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit from 2007 to 2008.

She graduated with a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center in 2006.

The announcement comes on the same day that the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders is holding a conference at George Washington University open to the public.

Among the White House officials scheduled to speak at the conference is Vice President Kamala Harris.

The President has successfully appointed 122 Article III judges since taking office. The administration says that’s more than Presidents Trump, Obama, and George W. Bush at this time in their administrations.

70% are women and 19 are AANHPI.

