Transforming Lives: A Pennsylvania Woman's Journey from Business to Empowering Health & Longevity with Airnergy GmBH
The Inspirational Story of a Woman's Career Shift Towards Promoting Health, Wellness and Longevity with a revolutionary technology - Airnergy GmBH.CHESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneurship is a journey of self-discovery, and no one knows this better than Joan DeBlasi, a Pennsylvania native who found her true calling in the wellness industry. After spending years in the corporate world, Joan’s friend, a medical doctor, introduced her to Airnergy GmBH, a company that radically transformed her life and career.
Airnergy GmBH is a German company that revolutionized oxygen treatment and delivery using a patented method based on photosynthesis, special light waves and catalysts. The user inhales this powerful, treated air for 21 minutes. As a result of this ground- breaking system, it is easier for cells to effectively use the oxygen in the air without creating any harmful, oxidizing effects.Users normally experience positive effects quickly because improved oxygen utilization promotes mitochondrial cell activity and communication, regulates metabolism and releases new vital energy for healing.
The photo-synthesized oxygen is delivered via cannula for short, convenient treatments. In Europe, the Airnergy machines are used in medical centers, Spas, Wellness Centers, Salt Caves, IV Centers as well as for personal use in homes.
Joan immediately recognized the transformative power of the Airnergy technology and knew she wanted to offer Airnergy in the United States.. With her background and passion for business, Joan decided to take a leap of faith and became the U.S. representative for the Airnergy line. Since then, Joan has been on a mission to help others experience the same holistic benefits that changed her life and helped her heal quickly from a cancer diagnosis in 2018, and a stroke in 2019.
"I am thrilled to see the life-changing benefits that Airnergy has brought to my clients, and I know that this is just the beginning," said Joan. "My mission is to empower everyone to see their health and wellness in a new light, and to help them reach their full potential."
Airnergy machines range in size and price from the Basic Plus, ($3,300) to the Avante Garde, ($8,000). “The Avante Garde is so beautifully designed it actually looks like a piece of art,” adds Joan.
All of the machines can be used in any environment – from high-end spas, hotels, salt caves and IV stations to homes. The smaller machines are easily transported. Joan explains, “Massage therapists and private nurses who make home visits are also looking into using them with their clients.”
Joan continues to inspire others to take control of their health and well-being. With her passion and commitment to making a difference in people's lives, Joan maintains her own healthy lifestyle with regular exercise, freshly prepared food, and daily Airnergy treatments. Thanks to Joan, the U.S. health, wellness and spa industries are now learning about the power of Airnergy. Both Joan and Airnergy are undoubtedly here to stay.
For more information about Airnergy International GmBH, contact Joan DeBlasi: J.deblasi@airnergy.com; 610-374-0336
https://airnergy.co/airnergy-stream-z-healing-phases-is-shortening-verifiable-by-50-considerable-successes-in-practical-development/
Patricia Baker
Big Picture Agency, Inc.
email us here