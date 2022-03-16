Submit Release
News Search

There were 813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,738 in the last 365 days.

Writer/Producer Jim Bratkowsky Signs with Big Picture Agency, Inc.

SPQR

BOSTON, MA, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Producer/writer Jim Bratkowsky has signed with Big Picture Agency, Inc. Bratkowsky has an extensive career in film and television and is a long-time member of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Bratkowsky’s television series include SPQR, (co-creator), a dystopian world where Rome never fell; and Whitley Heights, (co-creator), an old Hollywood murder mystery where glitz, blackmail and mayhem are at their finest. Feature screenplays include Raven’s Way; Sync or Swim; The Beehives, a campy, upbeat, comedy; and Aleister Crowley: Revolt of the Magicians, the story of magician Aleister Crowley, co-written with world-renowned occult and Crowley expert Lon Milo DuQuette.

Bratkowsky’s television production experience includes Dallas, Knots Landing, Falcon Crest, and Max Headroom.

Big Picture Agency, Inc. a marketing and public relations agency began representing authors in 2014 including Betty Andreasson Luca and Raymond Fowler, (NY Times best-seller The Andreasson Affair), Robert Luca,(The Hunted), Paul Blake Smith, (President Eisenhower’s Close Encounters), Emily Bex, (The Medici Warrior Series), Lon Milo DuQuette, (My Life with the Spirits), and James Martin, (Uncharted: The Hidden Voyages to the Americas before Columbus). The agency has moved into representation for clients in film and television.

Patricia Baker
Big Picture Agency, Inc.
+1 4133583185
pbaker@bigpictureagency.com

You just read:

Writer/Producer Jim Bratkowsky Signs with Big Picture Agency, Inc.

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.