Writer/Producer Jim Bratkowsky Signs with Big Picture Agency, Inc.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Producer/writer Jim Bratkowsky has signed with Big Picture Agency, Inc. Bratkowsky has an extensive career in film and television and is a long-time member of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
Bratkowsky’s television series include SPQR, (co-creator), a dystopian world where Rome never fell; and Whitley Heights, (co-creator), an old Hollywood murder mystery where glitz, blackmail and mayhem are at their finest. Feature screenplays include Raven’s Way; Sync or Swim; The Beehives, a campy, upbeat, comedy; and Aleister Crowley: Revolt of the Magicians, the story of magician Aleister Crowley, co-written with world-renowned occult and Crowley expert Lon Milo DuQuette.
Bratkowsky’s television production experience includes Dallas, Knots Landing, Falcon Crest, and Max Headroom.
Big Picture Agency, Inc. a marketing and public relations agency began representing authors in 2014 including Betty Andreasson Luca and Raymond Fowler, (NY Times best-seller The Andreasson Affair), Robert Luca,(The Hunted), Paul Blake Smith, (President Eisenhower’s Close Encounters), Emily Bex, (The Medici Warrior Series), Lon Milo DuQuette, (My Life with the Spirits), and James Martin, (Uncharted: The Hidden Voyages to the Americas before Columbus). The agency has moved into representation for clients in film and television.
Patricia Baker
